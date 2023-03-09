MURRAY — Calloway County athletes Daniel Puckett and Tate Weatherly were the class of their events Saturday at the annual Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Class 2A Track and Field Meet in Louisville.
Puckett, who has become one of the top middle-distance runners in western Kentucky, justified that reputation with an impressive win in the boys 800 meters. Meanwhile, teammate Weatherly executed a superb heat in taking the state title in the boys 60-meter hurdles.
Those efforts spearheaded the Lakers’ fourth-place finish as a team, while the Lady Lakers took fifth at the Norton Center, a new, more modern facility that has taken the place of Louisville venues Freedom Hall and Broadbent Arena, which hosted such events for several years.
“We had a good weekend,” said Calloway Coach Mike Wicker, adding that the boys’ team finish probably would have been higher if not for an untimely ailment striking another athlete. “Our number two distance kid (Landon McCartney, an Austin Peay signee) was sick and unable to compete, so we probably lost 20 more points from that, and he had actually been beating Daniel in the mile and two-mile so far this spring, but Daniel got third in both of those, which helped us.”
Puckett’s win came in a time of 2:01.03. That was almost three seconds faster than second-place finisher Jesus Mendoza-Solis of Bourbon County and less than four seconds faster than third-place Luke Whitlow of North Oldham.
Weatherly’s win was by a much closer margin, being this race is much shorter, making for a tighter race. When it was over, Weatherly had prevailed with a time of 8.86, only .06 seconds ahead of Tanner Turney of Harrison County. Teammate Joessiah Reyes also scored points for Lakers in that race by finishing eighth in a time of 10.26.
Puckett was third in the 1500 meters, missing a win by less than five seconds. He also took third in the 3,000 meters in a time of 9:21.55.
Myles Yates edged teammate Price Aycock for eighth in the high jump.
Calloway scored 43 points as a team. Bourbon won the team competition with 79 points, followed by Mason County with 66.5 and Mercer County with 53.
On the girls’ side, Calloway had several strong efforts in taking what Wicker considered to be an acceptable fifth-place showing with 38 points, only seven behind Bourbon for fourth. North Oldham won with 61 points.
The top effort was from high jumper Alec Rodgers, who took second with a leap of 4’10”. Olivia Miles was next with a third-place showing in the 400 dash in a time of 1:03.85., while Reese Settle was fifth in the 800 in a time of 2:31.71 and also finished eighth in 1500 meters with a time of 5:12.14.
Lydia Bell was sixth in the shotput (28’2.5”). Olivia Anderson was seventh in the 60 hurdles in a time of 10.93 with teammate Emma Martin one spot back in 10.97. Martin was also seventh in the triple jump (30’11.25”) and Sayde Lowe was seventh in the pole vault (8’6”).
“I told the girls, going into the meet, that fifth was probably as good as we could do if we did really well. We probably could pull a top-five finish, and they did. They weren’t going to do much better than that,” Wicker said. “And to be fourth in the boys, close to third, with a big piece missing? I like where we are there.
“Very few of our kids that we took over there weren’t happy with what they did. I’d say 90 to 95% of our kids were satisfied with their finishes, and that’s good to see. And we’ve got such a close-knit team. I know the boys and girls are scored separately but they really pull for each other and that helps.
“That’s what I started seeing for us turning the corner with winning region regionals (as a team, which the Lady Lakers did a year ago) instead of finishing second, it was when they started getting close like that.”
The success also spilled over to the middle school program in Louisville. Calloway got state titles from Matthew Briedwell and Finley Lencki in the triple jump, Corbin Birdsong and Claire Gray in the 60-meter hurdles and Jillian Stovall in the pole vault. Stovall was second in the high jump while Taylor Holland was second in the 60 hurdles. Third-place efforts came from Blake Downey and Keatyn Tynes in the shot put.
