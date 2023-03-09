MURRAY  — Calloway County athletes Daniel Puckett and Tate Weatherly were the class of their events Saturday at the annual Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Class 2A Track and Field Meet in Louisville.

Puckett, who has become one of the top middle-distance runners in western Kentucky, justified that reputation with an impressive win in the boys 800 meters. Meanwhile, teammate Weatherly executed a superb heat in taking the state title in the boys 60-meter hurdles. 

Tags

Recommended for you