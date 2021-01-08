MORTON’S GAP — The Calloway County Lady Lakers came away with a road victory Thursday night at Hopkins County Central by a score of 56-42.
Calloway started off hot in the first half, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and 15 points in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the Lady Lakers struggled with the Lady Storm’s physical play and only could tally three points.
Calloway County was led by the Lady Laker duo of Skylar Waller and Elle Carson. Waller lead the way with 27 points, six rebounds and six steals, while Carson added 23 points to go with four steals and four assists.
Senior leader Kaitlyn Price came in to give the Lady Lakers a much-needed defensive lift in the third quarter and seventh-grader Sayler Lowe came off the bench to chip in four points and four rebounds.
Calloway was able to hold on to their lead in the second half with solid free-throw shooting, knocking down 12 of 14 attempts from the line.
The Lady Lakers do not get to spend time celebrating this victory long as they travel to Trigg County tonight for a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader that begins at 6 at Trigg County High School in Cadiz.
