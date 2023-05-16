MURRAY — In the opening round of the 4th District Softball Tournament, the Calloway County Lady Lakers defeated the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles Monday by 4-0 score to advance to today’s district championship game at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.
Calloway (14-14) faces Marshall County at 5:30.
The win for the Lady Lakers came on the back of an impressive, two-hit, seven-strikeout shutout from senior pitcher Emerson Grogan. The Lady Eagles’ season ends at 11-10.
After retiring the side to start the game, the Lakers jumped out 1-0 quickly when Preslee Phillips drilled a leadoff triple to right-center, followed by an RBI single for Grogan.
In the top of the third, Grogan fought her way out of a slight jam, leaving the tying run for the Eagles on base. Calloway capitalized after Phillips was hit by a pitch, stole second and was driven in on a double for Sophie Lax and a 2-0 lead.
Ashlynn Bazzell nearly bagged herself an inside-the-park homerun down the right field line in the third with a triple, then was knocked in on a double for Carson McReynolds. That was followed by Emerson Herndon’s bloop hit and a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Lakers capped the game with a nontraditional double-play, as they doubled-up a runner after right-fielder Emily French snagged a hard-hit ball and fired back to first baseman Hailee Jones, picking off the CFS baserunner before she could get back in time to end the game.
Lady Laker Head Coach Kady Arant was pleased with the victory, but shared some criticism off her squad as well.
“We just came out really flat,” said Arant, whose team run-ruled CFS in both regular season meetings. “We didn’t really make any adjustments. (Grogan) pitched a great game and we couldn’t really get the ball out of the air. When you fly out the majority of the outs, you’re making it very easy for the defense.”
She was much more upbeat about her pitcher’s performance, however.
“She did well, worked out some of the kinks,” said Arant. “Two-hitter game and moved the ball around really well, so she’s just getting ready for the next one.”
