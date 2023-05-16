Preslee Phillips on 2nd

Calloway County Lady Laker shortstop Preslee Phillips found herself on 2nd base in the opening round of the 4th District Tournament Tuesday night. The junior was 2-for-3 from the plate with an RBI and two runs scored in the game as the Lakers shutout the Christian Fellowship Eagles 4-0.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAYIn the opening round of the 4th District Softball Tournament, the Calloway County Lady Lakers defeated the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles Monday by 4-0 score  to advance to today’s  district championship game at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.

Calloway (14-14) faces Marshall County at 5:30.

Tags

Recommended for you