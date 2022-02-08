MURRAY — The Calloway County girls basketball team welcomed Christian Fellowship to Jeffrey Gymnasium for a 4th District matchup Monday night. The Lady Lakers used a stifling press to force 23 turnovers and limit the Lady Eagles to 32% from the field en route to a 56-36 victory.
Gracie Howard was a focal point in Calloway’s preparation. The sophomore guard poured in 31 points as the Lady Eagles (15-7, 2-3 district) defeated Calloway (8-12, 3-2 district) by a 50-44 score in the first matchup of the season that was begun on Dec. 10 but completed on Jan. 27 in Briensburg. Howard entered Monday averaging 21.5 points per game but the Lady Lakers had a plan to slow her down.
Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop had guards Madison Futrell and Jaiden Koch take turns face-guarding Howard. The best way to stop a great scorer is to keep them from getting the ball and Futrell and Koch made it difficult for Howard. CFS struggled to find other ways to score and Howard was clearly frustrated.
Waldrop was pleased with the effort of her squad.
“Tonight, I am proud of our team as a whole for the way we were aggressive and competed,” Waldrop said. “Everyone collectively contributed big minutes.”
Sayler Lowe led the Lady Lakers with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds, but it was the play of two less-heralded players that stole the game. Koch scored 13 of a career-high 15 points in the first half as she helped stake her team to a 16-point halftime lead. Guard Reese Settle posted nine points and capped a 7-0 run to start the second half with an old-fashioned three-point play. Settle’s big play extended the Calloway County lead to 23 midway through the third quarter. Waldrop spoke about the importance of Koch and Settle for her team.
“Jaiden is a player that loves the game of basketball and is constantly working to keep up with the flashy moves and crafty guard play,” Waldrop said. “The biggest change I’ve seen with Jaiden is becoming a ‘boring’ player, meaning doing the easy bounce pass, making the open shot, getting us in our offense. The “boring” players are the ones coaches can rely on night in and night out. They are going to bring the effort and consistency every game. It’s what every coach needs.”
“Another key factor was Reese tonight,” Waldrop continued. “When Reese cuts loose and decides she is going to dominate the floor, no one can compete with her ball handing, jumping, rebounding, etc. Reese had nine points for us tonight and anytime we can get her scoring, we become a harder team to guard.”
