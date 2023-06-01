MURRAY — A little less than a week from being introduced publicly, new Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach Kirsten Collins was overseeing her first organized off-season practice sessions with her players.
Wednesday, in fact, marked her second session with the Lady Lakers since the resignation of former Head Coach David Brown after one season. However, it is not as if the Lady Lakers are working with someone they do not know.
They know Collins, quite well, in fact.
“Yes, I just finished my sixth year teachingwise (at Calloway County Middle School) but five of those six years I have been the (junior varsity) first assistant, so I guess you could say I’m kind of the constant piece for most of these girls,” Collins said after conducting her second practice Wednesday morning inside the new auxiliary gymnasium on the Calloway campus.
“In fact, (two-time All-Purchase selection) Sayler Lowe (who will enter her sophomore season as a forward) was just going into the fifth grade my first summer here when I began working with her so, yeah, I’ve been the most constant piece since then.
“It’s interesting. (Assistant coach Elizabeth Knapp (formerly Elizabeth Grogan, a Murray High alum) and I were texting back and forth on Monday night and we both said we were nervous. I was like, ‘Why are we so nervous? We’ve coached these girls for years now. We’re just going to have different roles,’ because she’s now in the role I had (top JV assistant). But, still, it was different.
“It went well, though (on Tuesday). It was exciting. There were a lot of smiles and we had 16 girls, which is a lot. We haven’t always had those numbers. It was different, but it was a good feeling.”
Collins is a Mayfield native, who was a multi-sport athlete for the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, graduating in 2007. A proponent of multiple activities for high school athletes — she said she played six different sports at Mayfield — she said she is having to deal with the occasional pitfalls of trying to juggle practice lineups this week.
Today and Friday, in fact, she said she will be missing as many as seven players because they will be heading to Lexington for Friday’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Track and Field Championship.
“We’ll have seven left so we’ll still be able to do a little bit, but I’m happy for those others and hope they do well up there,” Collins said of how 16 players have participated in the first two practices, the vast majority being rising freshmen who played on Calloway’s 4th District Eighth-Grade Tournament championship team, which includes teams from Murray Middle and all three Marshall County middle schools.
“We’re young. We don’t have any seniors on the roster right now. We’re juniors and down but when you have that many, it’s actually a good problem to have. And we have a lot of talent and they want to work and that’s the biggest thing ... they want to put that work in.”
Collins, who had her playing career at Brescia cut short due to injury, has head coaching experience, having served two years as head girls coach at Hickman County in Clinton, after serving three years as an assistant at Hickman’s 1st District rival, Carlisle County.
She said the experience of life inside the very competitive 1st District (along with Fulton County and Fulton City) has given her an education on what to expect inside a 4th District who has had three of its programs reach the state tournament at one time or another.
“I knew it was like that going in and, hey! The First District is a battle. They like to battle,” she said of how this proud district along the Mississippi River largely has felt ignored, even disrespected, by the larger schools of Region 1. At one time, games at Clinton opened with Hickman teams entering the gym to the sounds of John Mellancamp’s rural-American anthem, “Smalltown.”
Now, she is entering an entirely different type of pressure, namely The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic matchups between Calloway and Murray High, which also determine seeding for the 4th District Tournament.
“Oh that’s a good one,” said Collins, who came to Calloway after being asked by former Lady Lakers Head Coach and playing legend, Valerie Waller (formerly Shelton). “Actually coaching in my first (Cross-Town Classic) is going to be good, and it’ll always be fun. Now, since I didn’t go to (either of the participating schools), it won’t be as crazy (as what former Lady Laker Head Coach Maddie Waldrop faced, having been a Murray High star) faced, but it’s still going to be fun, as will the first Marshall game.
“Those are the kinds of games I’m looking forward to.”
