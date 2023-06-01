Collins

Kirsten Collins has already started overseeing practices with her Lady Lakers.

 Calloway County Schools photo

MURRAY  — A little less than a week from being introduced publicly, new Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach Kirsten Collins was overseeing her first organized off-season practice sessions with her players.

Wednesday, in fact, marked her second session with the Lady Lakers since the resignation of former Head Coach David Brown after one season. However, it is not as if the Lady Lakers are working with someone they do not know.

