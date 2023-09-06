MAYFIELD — One of the teams getting a lot of attention this season on the western Kentucky volleyball scene is Mayfield.
The Lady Cardinals have flown out of the starting gate and carried a perfect record into Tuesday night’s encounter with a Calloway County team that seemed to be gaining its sea legs after some early-season injuries. And that perfect mark continued as Mayfield won in four sets against the Lady Lakers.
No set scores were available at press time Tuesday night.
However, it must be noted that Calloway (4-3) is one of only two programs to have taken the Lady Cardinals (now 12-0) past three sets, and it has now happened twice.
The Lady Lakers were given a chance to stay in this match, thanks to the offense of Olivia Miles, who continues to be a catalyst as she had a team-high six kills, followed by teammates Cambrey Driscoll and Kayden Patrick with five each. Patrick also added four service aces.
Gracie Turner also provided eight defensive digs.
