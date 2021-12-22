MURRAY — Crittenden County brought a perfect 7-0 record to Jeffrey Gymnasium as it paid a visit to Calloway County Tuesday night for a girls basketball contest.
Head coach Maddie Waldrop’s young Calloway squad fought valiantly behind 17 points from forward Sayler Lowe and timely shot-making from guard Addie Schumacher. The Lady Lakers battled the undefeated Lady Rockets to the final horn before ultimately falling by a score of 53-49.
When Calloway’s Lowe pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with 1:45 left in the game to get her team within four points at 49-45, it felt like the Lady Lakers were going to go down fighting. Seconds later Calloway fans erupted when Lowe stole the Lady Rockets’ ensuing inbounds pass and converted that steal into a layup to pull the Lady Lakers into a one-possession game with 1:37 to go. Now, it felt like Calloway was going to pull off an improbable come-from-behind victory. In the end, though, Crittenden was able to stay strong down the stretch.
Coach Shannon Hodge’s Crittenden County team had opened the second half in a 2-3 zone after spending most of the first half in an aggressive man-to-man defense. Hodge had watched as Calloway stayed in the game by making 10 of their 12 free-throw attempts in the first half and felt like she needed to protect leading scorer, Taylor Guess, from foul trouble. The switch paid off as Calloway only attempted five free throws in the second half, while the Lady Rockets converted 19-of-25 for the game from the charity stripe en route to their eighth victory.
Calloway was without the services of Madison Futrell and the Lady Lakers struggled offensively for much of the game without their starting point guard and best perimeter shooter, yet almost managed to find a way to overcome costly turnovers and poor shooting with some late-game heroics.
Schumacher drained three of four shots from deep in the corner over a two-minute span late in the fourth quarter. Lowe cashed in with six points of her own during the Calloway scoring run that pulled the Lady Lakers within a single basket at 49-47..
Waldrop was pleased with the effort of her squad but knows her young team must learn from their mistakes as the season progresses.
“I was pleased with the fight at the end of the game,” Waldrop said. “But where I wasn’t pleased was the multiple careless mistakes. I know we are young, but if we want to grow this year, we can’t use that excuse forever. For the positives tonight, Sayler and Addi were huge offensively for us, while (forwards) Sunny (Clark) and Reese (Settle) were lockdown on defense. Thankfully, we are still early on in the season, and the is a large room to grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.