MURRAY — Calloway County scored the first three points of Tuesday night’s girls basketball season opener with visiting Livingston Central.
The first two were on free throws by forward Sayler Lowe due to a technical foul being called on Livingston before the game even started. And with the Lady Lakers returning several players from a team that not only reached the Region 1 Tournament last season but won a game as well, all seemed to be falling in place for a big performance at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Then, it all went wrong. Calloway was unable to find an offensive rhythm all night, while the feisty Lady Cardinals managed to have the ball go through the basket with more regularity. Pretty soon, the Lady Lakers were starting up at a double-digit deficit and, except for a few times in the second half, that is where Livingston’s lead stayed in a surprising 36-27 win for the Lady Cardinals, coached by former Murray High standout Lisa Corley, the former Lisa Thurmond.
“We had some good looks, the ball just didn’t fall, and there were some times whee we didn’t get the ball to the post when they were open and some times when didn’t get it to the wing,” said first-year Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team ended the night only 8-of-38 from the field and 1-of-14 from 3-point range.
“Part of that is opening-game jitters but we’re going to find a way to get better from this.”
Calloway’s best shot at making the game interesting came in the third quarter as it opened with a 6-0 run to cut a 24-14 halftime deficit to just six points. The Lady Lakers then had a chance to pull even closer but two attempts from the field resulted in the ball clanging off of the rim.
Eventually, the Lady Cardinals, who could only score three points off several Lady Lakers turnovers in the first half, took advantage of the opportunity. Forward Victoria Joiner drove the lane, hit a layup and was fouled with 2:23 left. Her and-one free throw completed the conventional three-point play and upped the lead back to nine points, 27-18.
Livingston took a 30-21 lead into the fourth quarter and would build that advantage back to 13 points — 36-23 — before the Lady Lakers’ final push fell well short.
Lowe was the only Lady Laker to score in double figures Tuesday as she had 16 points, which led all scorers. Livingston got 10 from Joiner, along with nine from guard Maggie Downey.
