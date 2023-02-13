Lowe vs. Marshall

Calloway County's Sayler Lowe (white uniform) battles for a rebound earlier this season against Marshall County.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger &Times

DRAFFENVILLE  A disastrous start for Calloway County left it playing catch up most of the night before falling 50-37 to 4th District girls’ basketball rival Marshall County at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium in Draffenville.

Spearheading the poor start for Calloway (6-17, 3-3 in district play) was the loss of gritty senior forward Carson McReynolds as she went down with a knee injury on the opening possession. Still, Head Coach David Brown’s young team forced a turnover immediately after watching one of their starters being helped off of the court and then guard Jaycee Crouch buried a deep 3-pointer to put the Lakers ahead 3-0. Soon, though, the Lady Marshals (14-13, 6-0) began going to work, forcing five Lady Laker turnovers with a full-court press defense, creating easy shots as Marshall ended the first quarter a perfect 8-of-8 from the field to lead 18-7, heading to the second quarter. 