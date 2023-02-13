DRAFFENVILLE — A disastrous start for Calloway County left it playing catch up most of the night before falling 50-37 to 4th District girls’ basketball rival Marshall County at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium in Draffenville.
Spearheading the poor start for Calloway (6-17, 3-3 in district play) was the loss of gritty senior forward Carson McReynolds as she went down with a knee injury on the opening possession. Still, Head Coach David Brown’s young team forced a turnover immediately after watching one of their starters being helped off of the court and then guard Jaycee Crouch buried a deep 3-pointer to put the Lakers ahead 3-0. Soon, though, the Lady Marshals (14-13, 6-0) began going to work, forcing five Lady Laker turnovers with a full-court press defense, creating easy shots as Marshall ended the first quarter a perfect 8-of-8 from the field to lead 18-7, heading to the second quarter.
The Lady Lakers picked up their defensive pressure in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Marshals to only two field goals on 16 attempts. Calloway forward Sayler Lowe’s steal and layup trimmed the deficit to 23-17 at the half.
The Lady Marshals responded with a box-and-one defense on Lowe to start the second half and the strategy helped create seven turnovers on their first nine possession. While Calloway struggled, the Lady Marshals went on a 10-0 run to push their lead to 33-17 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Lady Lakers could not close the gap for the remainder of the third quarter and much of the final frame. A 9-1 Calloway County scoring run in the final two minutes accounted for the final margin.
The Lakers committed 21 turnovers and only managed to connect on 13-of-42 from the field. Crouch led the Calloway scoring effort with 12 points. Lowe and Jaiden Koch joined Crouch in double-figures with 10 points apiece.
“Marshall is always a tough place to play. We battled to get back in the game early. We are going to build off of this experience as we close out the season,” Brown said, turning his attention to McReynolds. “Carson going out with a knee injury early was a big loss. We are for sure praying she is okay.”
