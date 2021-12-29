SCOTTSVILLE — Calloway County Head Girls Basketball Coach Maddie Waldrop says she likes the effort she is seeing from her young squad so far this season.
Every game, her Lady Lakers are doing all of the things that produce energy for a team. The only problem, she says, is there is a difference between giving effort and making the plays to match that effort on a consistent basis, and that is the biggest hangup for her first Lady Laker edition at this point of the season.
Tuesday’s 40-33 loss to Lincoln County in South Central Bank- Halton’s Classic at Allen County-Scottsville High School was an example of this. The Lady Lakers (3-5) played really hard but made unforgiving mistakes, namely 27 turnovers.
“The one thing we haven’t figured out yet is how to actually ‘compete’ for four quarters, and what I mean by that is making the necessary plays and doing the things we need to do to win games,” Waldrop said, using Tuesday’s opponent as an example. “They entered as a 60-percent team from the foul line but they hit lots of free throws at the end of the game today and their guards hit big 3-point shots.”
Still, Waldrop said that there are many positives to be found with her team. The Lady Lakers played well at times Tuesday, charging to an early 8-2 lead before the Lady Patriots (5-6) responded and took as much as a 12-point lead in the third quarter. Then, Calloway came back, battling within two points before Lincoln pushed the lead back to a comfortable margin in the fourth quarter.
Waldrop said many of her players did play varsity ball last year, but many of their roles have changed and they are having a difficult time adjusting.
Eighth-grader Sayler Lowe led Calloway Tuesday with 11 points. Forward Sunny Clark grabbed nine rebounds to go with her three points, while guard Reese Settle, who returned to the team this season after a year off, had eight rebounds to go with four points.
Lincoln was led by guard Taylen Ralston’s 14 points and guard Alexia Baldock’s 10 points.
