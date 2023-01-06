DIXON — In spite of major turnover problems, Calloway County had a chance to win Friday night's Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Basketball Sectional 1 semifinal with Union County.

Down 21 points in the third quarter, Calloway found a way to put itself in position for a final push that might have resulted in a miracle comeback. However, along with the turnovers, it was the Lady Lakers' inability to consistently hit shots as they had a few chances to claw back within two possessions in the waning moments, only to have those chances go awry in a 55-47 loss at Webster County High School.