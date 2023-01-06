DIXON — In spite of major turnover problems, Calloway County had a chance to win Friday night's Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Basketball Sectional 1 semifinal with Union County.
Down 21 points in the third quarter, Calloway found a way to put itself in position for a final push that might have resulted in a miracle comeback. However, along with the turnovers, it was the Lady Lakers' inability to consistently hit shots as they had a few chances to claw back within two possessions in the waning moments, only to have those chances go awry in a 55-47 loss at Webster County High School.
Union (12-4) will face Hopkins County Central in Saturday afternoon's title game, while Calloway drops to 1-12.
"We're close," said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team, in spite of its record, has now been more than competitive in six of its last seven games, all losses by an average of eight points. "We just need to get that next one, but we are putting things together and we're getting some good building blocks in place.
"The good thing is we didn't fold (Friday) and we really haven't at all this year."
This game seemed headed for disaster, though, early as the Bravettes' pressure defense paved the way to an 18-4 lead before they settled for an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Then, the Lady Lakers began making progress as two baskets from forward Sayler Lowe cut the lead to six points with about two minutes left before halftime. However, the Bravettes managed to score the final four points of the half to go into the break up 31-21.
That set the stage for the third quarter, which opened badly and progressed to a critical level as the Lady Lakers had big troubles with Union's 1-3-1 full-court press that, once again, threatened to blow the game open. Union would score six baskets on eight straight Lady Laker turnovers to push the lead to 42-21, but again the Lady Lakers found a way to close the gap and found themselves still with a large deficit — 46-31 — at the end of the third quarter, but was at least smaller than what had been facing them.
Then, Union went away from what had been working — an almost chaotic style — and tried to run clock. Suddenly, it was the Bravettes making mistakes as several turnovers, as well as ill-advised shots, began giving the Lady Lakers opportunities to cut into the lead. They did, all the way to 48-39 as guard Addi Schumacher's conventional three-point play off a steal and drive with less than three minutes left.
Calloway then had two chances to put even more pressure on a Union team that had shown it was struggling at the foul line (only 9-of-18 Friday, but missed on a shot, then saw the Bravettes score off a turnover to put the game out of reach.
"But we had 22 turnovers (15 in the second half) and that means we don't get too many chances to score ourselves," said Brown, whose team had the same amount of shots from the field — 49 — in spite of those miscues. "With their one-three-one, we would get a little rattled and would be hesitant to make that lsat pass into the front court. We were waiting for them to get to us and, by then, it was too late."
Calloway used a two-man effort to try and control Union guard Madison Morris, who did score 11 points Friday but only had two of those in the second half, thanks to Calloway guards Jaiden Koch (who sacrificed her own scoring by ending with four points) and Jaycee Crouch. However, the Bravettes had others make an impact as guard Lillian Goodloe had 15 points, while forwards Cadence Coker and Ella Gough, along with guard/forward Paige Steward all had nine.
That was enough to overcome yet another huge night from freshman Lowe, who had a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds.
