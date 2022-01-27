BRIENSBURG — The girls basketball teams from Calloway County and Christian Fellowship will return to the unincorporated community of Briensburg in central Marshall County tonight to complete a game that was stopped in the second quarter back in December.
CFS (13-5) was leading the Lady Lakers (6-9) by a 26-22 count and was about to shoot two free throws with about three minutes left in the second quarter at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The reason for the delay was a tornado warning that the National Weather Service Office in Paducah had issued for Calloway and Marshall counties.
That particular storm did not produce a confirmed tornado, but the game was stopped and the teams and fans were sent home. Later that night, a massive tornado did roll through the Purchase Area and struck several communities, including Mayfield and the northern sections of Benton.
Tonight’s resumption is expected to begin at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.