MURRAY – When Tim Stark looks back on his first match as Calloway County’s head girls soccer coach, he will have much to remember.
Most importantly, it ended in a win, though it came in a fashion that was not what he was hoping. Continued lightning delays that started with about six minutes left in the second half finally forced the match to be called with the Lady Lakers leading visiting University Heights Academy, 1-0.
However, it will be a match remembered for how his team played, particularly in the final 20 minutes of the opening half.
“UHA came out with a great gameplan. They were physical from the opening kickoff and I told the girls that, for the first 20 minutes, we got the ball crammed down our throat. All of a sudden, the switch flipped,” Stark said. “And it was rewarding for us, as coaches on the sideline, to finally see us settle in and start possessing the ball.
“In those last 20 minutes, we looked like the team I’ve seen in our practices and the last two scrimmages.”
About a minute after defender Lillie Curtis scored off a breakaway that was nullified by an offsides call, forward Harlee Davis, one of the players expected to be big this season, delivered. With 15:05 left before halftime, Davis took a feed from teammate Josie McManus, who had fought to win the ball near the edge of the Lady Blazers’ box, and blasted a left-footed shot into the net for the match’s only goal.
“It feels very rewarding, seeing what we’ve worked on up to now work,” Davis said, explaining that her goal was not created off an actual play. “Oh no. That was me hollering my head off, trying to get the ball to me, and (McManus) did.”
McManus had a particularly strong outing Monday. Though seeming to lack size, she proved she can get physical with bigger UHA opponents. Particularly in the final 20 minutes of the first half, McManus managed to emerge with the ball with a chance to make something happen.
“Josie’s been so good for us (in the preseason) and she doesn’t get tired. She’s in great shape. We can play her anywhere and she’s built for 80 minutes.”
Stark also had praise for goal-keeper Grace Barnes, who ended with seven saves, several of those coming in the opening 20 minutes and after UHA had beaten the Lady Lakers down the field, leaving her as the last line of defense.
