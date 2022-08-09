Calloway vs. UHA

Calloway County's Harlee Davis tries to head the ball as she falls toward the ground Monday after colliding with University Heights Academy defender Addi Fourquarean (26), as UHA's Anna Fourquarean (10) watches the play unfold, during Calloway's 1-0 win at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. Davis scored the match's only goal in the first half. The match was called due to continued lightning delays about six minutes into the second half.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – When Tim Stark looks back on his first match as Calloway County’s head girls soccer coach, he will have much to remember.

Most importantly, it ended in a win, though it came in a fashion that was not what he was hoping. Continued lightning delays that started with about six minutes left in the second half finally forced the match to be called with the Lady Lakers leading visiting University Heights Academy, 1-0.