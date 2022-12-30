SCOTTSVILLE — While it did not earn a win, the Calloway County girls basketball team definitely seems to be better as it heads home from the high-caliber Lady Invitational of the South tournament.
Still, the lessons that continue to be learned are painful, as was the case with Thursday morning’s 53-51 loss to a strong Central Hardin program at Patriot Gym in Scottsville. Head Coach David Brown said his team had a late lead and had chances to put the Lady Bruins away down the stretch.
“We lost a tough one this time,” said Brown, whose team fell to 1-9 on the season against a Central Hardin team that was 23-7 last season and is now 4-9. “They turned up their game on us at the end, though.”
Calloway led 25-18 at the half and was still up 38-34 after three quarters. Brown said something his team had done well before Thursday — shoot free throws — proved to be an issue as Calloway was only 7-of-15 at the charity stripe.
He also said that the game was very physical, something that tends to cause shots not to fall.
“We had a lot of good shots.It just seemed as if they went everywhere but through the bottom of the basket at times,” he said. “It was very physical and we’ve got a couple of players with some pretty good bruises on them right now, but we knew that’s what it was going to be like and that’s why you come to a tournament like this.
“Still, you know how a (soda) bottle can build up pressure, then kind of explodes? That’s how I feel we are right now. When we finally can get that next win, we’re really going to lose some pressure and start to relax.”
Central Hardin guard Juliana Smith had a game-high 19 points for the Lady Bruins. Calloway guard Jaiden Koch continued her good play with 17 points and six rebounds, while forward Sayler Lowe had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Guard Addi Schumacher and forward Carson McReynolds each had eight points.
