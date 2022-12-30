SCOTTSVILLE — While it did not earn a win, the Calloway County girls basketball team definitely seems to be better as it heads home from the high-caliber Lady Invitational of the South tournament.

Still, the lessons that continue to be learned are painful, as was the case with Thursday morning’s 53-51 loss to a strong Central Hardin program at Patriot Gym in Scottsville. Head Coach David Brown said his team had a late lead and had chances to put the Lady Bruins away down the stretch.