MURRAY — Calloway County’s girls golf team returned to competition triumphantly Monday after more than a week, thanks to the recent heat.
The Lady Lakers defeated Graves County by 25 strokes at The Oaks Country Club, led by Javen Campbell’s nine-hole score of 42. Bailee Lucas continues to show huge improvement since joining the team two seasons ago as she finished with a 49 and Kaylee Tharp is doing likewise this season as she had a 53. Aubrey Naber ended with a 69.
