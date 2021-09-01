BRIENSBURG — Calloway County put together, by far, its best performance of the season so far Tuesday night and it was enough to pull out a dramatic volleyball win against favored Christian Fellowship.
The Lady Lakers received contributions from multiple sources and that was enough to emerge from a pressure cooker of a match with a 25-23, 12-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 victory that gave Calloway a win over the Lady Eagles for the second year in a row.
“Man! It was an insane game!” said a very happy Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones, whose team had dropped its previous two matches to Community Christian Academy of Paducah in five sets and Paducah Tilghman in four sets, both at Jeffrey Gymnasium last week. “And (CFS) had swept CCA (in three sets), so when we saw that, we were thinking, ‘Uh oh.’
“For some reason, we usually go five sets with (CFS), though, and I think it’s because we know they have a really good team, plus they’re a district opponent for us, so we get up for them.”
Speaking of “up,” it was in the air and at the net Tuesday night where the Lady Lakers (3-2) were able to do some important things. Jones emphasized the play of junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich and junior outside hitter Carson McReynolds,who were major factors when it came to stuffing the Lady Eagles’ dangerous hitters. Friedrich ended the night with eight blocks, while McReynolds contributed five.
The Lady Lakers also were stronger in digs Tuesday night with senior libero Kamden Underwood having 14, while senior outside hitter Adison Hicks, usually known more for offense, had 10 and junior Lillie Thorn had eight.
“We were much better on defense tonight,” Jones said. “We figured out how to stop the mistakes we were making, particularly with getting to the back corner.”
Hicks was her usual self in kills with 21, while McReynolds had eight. The Lady Lakers also got a huge night from sophomore Lydia Bell with 26 assists and eight service aces.
Calloway now prepares for Thursday’s first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic encounter of the season against Murray High. Match time is 6 p.m. at Taylor Gym.
