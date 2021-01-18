MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers opened up Fourth District play at home in Jeffrey Gymnasium on Friday night. After opening the season with a 3-1 record, the young Calloway squad opened up district play against defending champion and 2020-21 favorite Marshall County.
The Lady Lakers took the court short-handed against the heavily favored Lady Marshals. Only eight Calloway County players were dressed because of COVID-19 protocols. Calloway played hard, but the size and skill of the defending regional champion were too much for the undermanned Lady Lakers to overcome as they fell by a score of 59-37.
The Lakers did return to the winning track Saturday with a 58-16 win at Community Christian in Paducah to move to 4-2 on the season.
After watching her team turn it over on six of their first eight possessions against Graves County in their last outing, Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller had to be pleased as her squad took care of the basketball early on Friday. The Lady Marshals opened the game in an aggressive 2-2-1 half-court trapping defense. The inexperienced Lady Lakers only committed two turnovers in the first quarter. Placing an emphasis on valuing the ball allowed Calloway to stay in the game against the much longer, more athletic Marshall team as Waller’s team trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Calloway finished the half with only four turnovers to Marshall’s three miscues, so turnovers were not an issue either way. Both teams did good things on the defensive end of the floor too, so neither team could establish any type of rhythm on offense until the Lady Marshals opened a 10-point lead late in the half. Patience and asserting their dominance on the offensive glass were key for Marshall against the Calloway 2-3 zone defense. Calloway was active in the zone and was determined to keep the ball from getting into the paint.
Marshall’s Halle Langhi had nine points in the first half and was well on her way to a double-double. Langhi finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds. It was the length of Langhi and teammate Sophie Galloway that allowed the Lady Marshals to pressure the ball and overplay everything on the perimeter. The smaller Lady Lakers were able to penetrate against the pressure repeatedly, only to have their shots altered or blocked. Calloway was only able to muster 25% shooting from inside the three-point line while shooting over 43% from behind the arc.
Marshall Head Coach Aaron Beth has a senior-laden team and their experience showed as they never appeared rattled during the contest. They moved the ball effectively against the Calloway zone in the second half and utilized more skip passes across the court to shift the defense in order to get the ball in the middle of the zone. Langhi and Galloway worked high-low basketball effectively for easy baskets or kicked the ball back out to one of their teammates for an open three-pointer.
Marshall methodically kept the Lady Lakers from mounting a serious threat in the third-quarter before extending their lead to 59-30 with just under a minute left. The depleted Lady Lakers fought to the end though as Addi Schumacher drained a three-pointer before Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell converted four straight free-throws for the final margin.
