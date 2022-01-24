DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County girls basketball team returned to the court for the first time in two weeks Friday night as they made the short trip to face Marshall County. Jaycee Crouch scored a season-high 13 points to join Sayler Lowe (13 points) and Reese Settle (10 points) in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Calloway fell, 64-40.
Head Coach Maddie Waldrop watched as the Marshall defensive pressure forced her young squad (5-8), 1-1 4th District play) to turn the ball over on their first three possessions. The Lady Marshals (11-3, 2-0 district) applied great ball pressure and got out in the passing lanes to rattle the Lady Lakers early. Those turnovers may have been a prelude of things to come but Marshall struggled to score in the early going as well. When Sunny Clark drained a 3-pointer for the first Calloway basket almost three minutes into the game, the Lady Lakers only trailed by one point.
That basket would be Clark’s only points in the game as she picked up her second foul on the ensuing possession and spent much of the game on the bench saddled with foul trouble. Halle Langhi muscled through the Clark foul to complete an old fashioned three-point play and ignite an 18-4 Marshall scoring run to close the opening quarter. The Lady Lakers trailed, 22-7, as the teams headed to their respective benches.
The Calloway defense allowed the Lady Marshals to shoot 50% from the field in the first frame but stemmed the tide in the second quarter. Calloway utilized active hands and a harassing zone to limit Marshall to a 3-of-11 effort from the field in the quarter. The Lady Lakers struggled from the field as well, so they had to settle for going into the locker room with a 32-16 deficit.
The second half opened with both teams playing aggressive defense. Crouch led the way for Calloway with a tenacious effort on the defensive side of the ball and then scored five straight points in the span of a few seconds. The intensity of the Calloway defense forced six Marshall turnovers in eight possessions and Head Coach Aaron Beth had seen enough. Beth picked up a technical foul with 3:19 left in the quarter and the Lady Lakers had capped off a 7-0 run to cut the Marshall lead to 39-25.
Beth’s trip to half court paid dividends, though, and the Lady Marshals scored 10 points in their next four possessions, while keeping Calloway from attempting a shot. Jada Driver scored eight of her game-high 21 points during the span and the Marshall lead ballooned to the final margin of 24 points.
The long break may have had an impact on Calloway County but did not have to wait long before their next game as they faced Owensboro Senior the next day.
“Tough loss for our team,” Waldrop said. “It’s been two weeks since we’ve played, and it showed. The good news is we are back at it tomorrow and we don’t have long to dwell on it.”
Unfortunately, for the Lady Lakers, visiting Owensboro Senior was too much to handle on Saturday at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. The Lady Red Devils (12-8) had their running game going and were just too much in a 66-45 win that dropped Calloway to 5-9 on the season.
A’Lyrica Hughes had 21 points for Owensboro in the win. Lowe led Calloway with 16 points, while Reese Settle had 11.
