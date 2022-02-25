MURRAY — Head Coach Maddie Waldrop will lead her first Calloway County girls basketball team into the Region 1 Tournament Saturday at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
The Lady Lakers (10-15) will start their run in the tournament at 12:30 p.m. against a 21-6 Carlisle County team that they defeated by a score of 58-31 back on Jan. 3 at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Calloway is led statistically by Sayler Lowe. The eighth-grader averages 16 points and seven rebounds per game and had a huge game the first time the two teams met. All Lowe did against Carlisle was post a monster double-double of 26 points 13 rebounds.
The Lady Lakers actually faced a six-point halftime deficit against the Lady Comets. Waldrop’s squad struggled mightily on the offensive end of the court in the first half and allowed Carlisle’s Kierra Whitaker to score 11 early points. Calloway only managed 14 points in that half and connected on less than 25% from the field.
Jaycee Crouch ratcheted up the intensity of the Lady Lakers as the second half opened and put the clamps on Whitaker. Crouch hounded the Lady Comets' leading scorer at every turn and forced seven second-half turnovers. The rest of the team followed Crouch’s lead and Calloway stifled Carlisle for the remainder of the game. The Lady Lakers’ defensive pressure led to easy baskets as they ran away with the game by outscoring the Lady Comets, 44-11, in the second half.
Carlisle won the the Region 1 All “A” Tournament this season for Head Coach Ember Wright. The Lady Comets are led in scoring by Whitaker’s 19 points per game average, while Maddison Wright averages 10.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Tristen Tyler is the leading 3-point shooter for Carlisle at 39 percent and averages eight points per contest.
Calloway counters with Lowe’s 16 points and seven boards per game. No one else on the squad scores more than point guard Madison Futrell’s seven points per game. The Lady Lakers do have five players that average between four and seven points. Guard Addi Schumacher, forward Reese Settle, Crouch, Futrell and forward Sunny Clark have each provided some scoring punch to supplement Lowe’s efforts. Settle and Clark help out on the boards with averages of five and four rebounds per game respectively.
Guard Jaiden Koch and forward Carson McReynolds have seen increased playing time late in the season for Calloway. Despite their lack of statistical production on the season, both of them have had made big plays at critical times in recent games.
Turnovers, many of which have been unforced, and scoring droughts have been the downfall of this young Calloway team when it has struggled. The Lady Lakers have improved dramatically over the course of the season and should enter the regional tournament riding a wave of confidence in their ability to survive and advance past the first round.
If the Lady Lakers find a way to get past Carlisle, the winner of a matchup between Graves County and Paducah Tilghman awaits them in the semifinals. Marshall County, who beat the Lady Lakers earlier this week in the 4th District Tournament title game, and regional favorite McCracken County are on the opposite side of the bracket. n
