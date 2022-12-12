PADUCAH — Unbeaten Greenwood recovered from a big first quarter for Calloway County to take a hard-fought 61-60 girls basketball win Saturday in the Hoopla Classic, hosted by McCracken County High School.
Less than 24 hours removed from a tough loss at Muhlenberg County, in which the Lady Lakers (1-4) had a fourth-quarter lead, they could not outlast the Lady Gators (5-0) in the late stages.
In an outstanding game, Calloway shot to a 19-10 edge after the opening eight minutes only to have the Lady Gators bite back in the second stanza. Greenwood won the second eight-minute period by nine points to tie the game at 26-26, heading to the second half.
Nothing was settled in the third quarter as both teams scored 16 points to send this contest to the final stanza tied at 42-42. However, it was the Lady Gators making the big plays down the stretch with a late 3-pointer by the Lady Lakers trimming the final margin to a scant one point for the victors.
Power forward Kayla Grant led the way for the Lady Gators with a game-high 26 points and she had help from guard Leia Trinh with 24.
Calloway freshman forward Sayler Lowe did what she could for her team as she scored a team-high 21 points, while senior forward Carson McReynolds had a very good game with 19.
Junior Jaiden Koch also had a solid game with 14 points.
