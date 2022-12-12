McReynolds

Calloway County forward Carson McReynolds tries to fight through two McCracken County Defenders to attempt a shot after claiming a rebound Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. McReynolds had 19 points in a Saturday loss to Greenwood.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — Unbeaten Greenwood recovered from a big first quarter for Calloway County to take a hard-fought 61-60 girls basketball win Saturday in the Hoopla Classic, hosted by McCracken County High School.

Less than 24 hours removed from a tough loss at Muhlenberg County, in which the Lady Lakers (1-4) had a fourth-quarter lead, they could not outlast the Lady Gators (5-0)  in the late stages.