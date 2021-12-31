SCOTTSVILLE — Calloway County compiled a 1-2 mark in its appearance at the South Central Bank-Halton’s Classic this week.
That included a win Wednesday against Portland (Tennessee), yet as head coach Maddie Waldrop assessed Thursday’s 34-30 loss to Metcalfe County at Allen County-Scottsville High School, she seemed to actually be more pleased with how her team played in that defeat than they had the previous day.
“We were very competitive today. I’m really pleased,” said Waldrop, whose team dropped to 4-6 on the season in a game where neither team gained much of an advantage. “This was a very competitive, grind-it-out type game, and it was pretty much a three-point game the whole way.”
In fact, the Lady Lakers were in position to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation as Waldrop had her team hold for the final shot. However, the Lady Hornets’ defense stopped that play, then they hit two free throws at the other end to extend the lead.
Metcalfe (8-6) took a 13-7 lead into the second quarter, but saw the Lady Lakers win the next eight minutes by an 11-3 margin that enabled them to take an 18-16 lead into halftime. As the defenses tightened, Metcalfe was able to scratch out a 7-4 advantage in the third quarter to lead 23-22 heading into the final eight minutes.
One thing that had Waldrop smiling about her team’s effort was how it handled the ball Thursday. For the game, the Lady Lakers only had nine turnovers after this had been a big issue through the first several games of the season.
“We did a very good job of that today,” she said. “That made a huge, huge difference in how we were able to play today.”
Neither team could gain a rhythm as far as shooting, especially from 3-point range. Calloway was 4-of-22, while Metcalfe was only 2-of-11. Waldrop said her team had good shot opportunities for most of the day.
“We just didn’t hit them and we had a lot of open shots,” she said. “I hate to say it, but I think (the misses) might have been from us not being used to not having those turnovers. We were actually executing our offense.”
The Lady Lakers were led Thursday by forward Sayler Lowe with 15 points and six rebounds and was the only player in double figures for Calloway. Forward Reese Settle did not score a point, but had a big game on the boards with eight rebounds. Jaycie Harper matched Lowe for game-high honors with 15 points.
