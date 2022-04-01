MURRAY —In the wake of Wednesday afternoon’s heavy rains in the Murray area, as well as western Kentucky in general, many spring sports contests for Thursday were unable to be played due to fields that were still waterlogged.
However, knowing that its opponent for Thursday had come a long way to play some softball this week, host Calloway County found a way to accommodate a Pearl City (Ill.) ballclub that resides in the extreme northwest corner of the Land of Lincoln So, of course the Lady Laker program would try to find a way to make this matchup happen for their guests, and they did, having the moved to CFSB Field inside Murray’s Central Park, which is about a year removed from having its infields resurfaced with a water-resistant material.
Then, for their trouble, the Lady Lakers’ bats, hot the past week, suddenly went as cold as the late-afternoon air as the Lady Wolves pinned the first loss of the season on Calloway, 4-1.
However, in spite of the frustration of taking a loss, Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant was still glad the teams had the chance to play
“They came a long way, so we did everything we could to get a game in today. I also would want somebody to treat us the same way if we were out of town,” said Arant, whose team was supposed to have played this game at its facility on the Calloway County High School campus. Wednesday’s storms that brought heavy wind and rain made that impossible.”
“We did tarp our field, then (the cover) came off. The wind took it off,” she said, recalling how she and others watched this happen when the storms moved through Murray late Wednesday afternoon. “So we realized that it wasn’t safe for us to put it back down, with the way winds still were. We tried to damage control (Thursday) and it wasn’t enough. It just wasn’t playable.”
However, knowing that Central had resurfaced its infields last year, Arant took a chance and contacted Parks Director Ryan Yates. She said he immediately offered assistance.
“They also had (player) evaluations going on (Thursday) night, so they already had two fields ready. I got lucky,” Arant said. “We’re very fortunate to have somebody in the community ready to help out like this.”
After all of that effort, though, the Lady Lakers (6-1) appeared to go flat when game time arrived. They were handcuffed by Pearl City pitcher Cheyenne Handsaker, who did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. She would only allow three all day with Carson McReynolds’ solo home run in the bottom of the seventh being the only real damage in the game as she ended with 18 strikeouts.
Several uncharacteristic defensive mental errors hurt Calloway, particularly on bunt plays. Bunts played a key role in the Lady Wolves scoring twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Izzy Housden only allowed four hits in the circle for Calloway.
