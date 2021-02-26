PADUCAH — The Calloway County Lady Lakers played their fourth game in six days on Thursday night as they traveled to Paducah Tilghman. The matchup was the first of the season between the two squads as Tilghman had seven straight games canceled due to Covid-19 protocols. Eighth-graders Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell combined for 59 points as the Lady Lakers came away with an exciting 77-65 victory over the Lady Blue Tornado.
Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller wanted her young squad to be aggressive in the face of the Tilghman defensive pressure and had to be pleased as the duo of Futrell and Waller combined to shoot 30 free throws. The Lady Lakers attacked Tilghman’s trapping defense in the first half and created layup opportunities while taking care of the basketball.
The Lady Lakers held a 19-16 lead after the first quarter. Tilghman’s leading scorer, Diamond Gray, picked up her third foul on the first possession of the second quarter and Sayler Lowe and Addi Schumacher scored back-to-back buckets to push the lead to seven points.
Calloway switched defenses and applied defensive pressure of their own, igniting a 23-6 scoring run. The combination of tenacious defense and aggressive offense kept Tilghman off balance as the Lady Lakers forced eight turnovers and connected on 57% from the field, while holding Tilghman to a paltry 18%. Calloway led 42-22 at the half.
“We probably played the best basketball we’ve played in the second quarter tonight,” Waller said. “We just didn’t come out with the same intensity in the second half. However, our players keep grinding and never quit. We’re still learning how to put teams away, but I love our tenacity of not giving up down the stretch.”
What seemed like a rout turned into an exciting finish as the Lady Tornado took advantage of a drop in the intensity level of the young Lady Lakers. Lowe scored two of her 10 points on the opening possession of the second half to give Calloway its largest lead of the game at 44-22. Tilghman then went on a 12-0 run to claw their way back into the game. By the time the third quarter ended, the Lady Lakers’ lead had dwindled down to four points.
The fourth quarter was an exciting back-and-forth affair until Tilghman’s Abigail Wurth was fouled as she scored two of her team-high 17 points. The bucket pulled the Lady Tornado within 64-62. With three minutes left in the game, Wurth had a free throw coming to finish a conventional three-point play. A lane violation wiped away her free-throw attempt.
Waller then scored on a putback and Futrell buried back-to-back daggers from behind the 3-point line. The 8-0 burst extended the Lady Lakers’ lead to 10 points with under two minutes left. Waller finished the game with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Futrell scored a career-high 27 points. n
