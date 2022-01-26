MURRAY — For Calloway County’s girls basketball team, the final two minutes of Tuesday night’s game with visiting Paducah Tilghman was a test of nerves.
After leading by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Lady Lakers found themselves battling hard to keep the Lady Blue Tornado from blowing past them and into the lead. However, this young bunch found what it took to do just that.
With the lead down to three points, forward Sunny Clark, one of only two seniors, made one of her two free-throws to push the lead back to a two-possession cushion, then freshman guard Jaycee Crouch capitalized on a Tilghman turnover with a layup that produced the final margin in a pressure-packed 55-49 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“We needed it pretty badly,” said Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop, whose team (6-9) came into Tuesday having lost three games in a row and was 1-3 in the month of January., Including Saturday’s 21-point loss to Owensboro Senior at home. “And a bunch of losses in a row just kind of beats down a team, so we’re thankful we got the win.”
Eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe led the way with 22 points and six rebounds but was slowed in the second half as Tilghman (9-9) held her to only four points by using a double-team defense.
Enter Crouch, who ended the night with 15 points and was 3-of-6 from 3-point range but also was kept in check in the second half. Her game-clinching layup was her only basket in the final two quarters..
Freshman guard Madison Futrell, though, scored six of her 10 points in the second half. She also had five assists in the game.
“Madison handled the ball well tonight and we felt comfortable with her having the ball,” Waldrop said.
Tilghman was led by forward Dasia Garland with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.