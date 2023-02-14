Koch shoots for two

Calloway County guard Jaiden Koch prepares to let fly with a jumper earlier this season against McCracken County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. Monday night, Koch had 24 points for the Lady Lakers in a resounding 80-47 win over Lyon County in Eddyville

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

EDDYVILLE — Calloway County has had some forgettable girls basketball experiences this season on the road.

Monday night was an occasion to remember. Simply, the Lady Lakers played their best game of the season as an away team, seizing control early and strengthening their grip from there to defeat host Lyon County by knockout, 80-47, as a running clock was required about midway through the final quarter. 

Tags

Recommended for you