EDDYVILLE — Calloway County has had some forgettable girls basketball experiences this season on the road.
Monday night was an occasion to remember. Simply, the Lady Lakers played their best game of the season as an away team, seizing control early and strengthening their grip from there to defeat host Lyon County by knockout, 80-47, as a running clock was required about midway through the final quarter.
Calloway (7-17) took a 17-10 lead after one quarter and increased the lead to 37-22 by halftime over the Lady Lyons (9-16). Then, everything came together in the third quarter as the Lady Lakers found themselves in possession of 66-36 edge as the fourth quarter arrived.
As could be expected, the assault was led by forward Sayler Lowe with a game-high 29 points and 20 rebounds, closely followed by guard Jaiden Koch’s 24 points with four 3-pointers added into the mix.
However, Calloway got a huge boost from guard Jaycee Crouch as she scored 19 points with five 3-pointers. Guard Addi Schumacher also contributed five points, while forward Lexi McClure had four points.
The Lady Lakers also helped themselves with some outstanding free-throw shooting Monday, ending the night 11-of-13 from the stripe.
Calloway has now won three of its last five games after starting the season with losses in 12 of its first 13 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.