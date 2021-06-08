MAYFIELD— Kentucky softball powerhouse McCracken County had just scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning on Monday night’s Region 1 title game with Calloway County to lead 14-0.
Game over right? Well, the Fourth District champions showed they were not quite done.
Oh the Lady Lakers did finally fall, but not until coming up just shy of somehow sending the game to the seventh inning. Calloway scored three times in the sixth, after being no-hit up to that point no less, and had two runners who, if they had scored, would have avoided a run-rule loss. But eventually the Lady Lakers were not able to bring those runs home and went down swinging to the Second District champions, 14-3, ending the season 26-11.
“That’s the best in Calloway history,” said Lady Lakers Head Coach Kady Arant, who said she was feeling strong positive vibes heading into Monday’s title tilt. That is because the last time this tournament was hosted at Graves — 2011 — Calloway won it, beating Heath in the semifinals and Reidland in the championship game. Those are two of the three schools that consolidated and formed McCracken a short time later. Calloway would finish third in the state tournament.
“I did my homework on that, but we didn’t talk about it all. It’s a different team and a different year,”Arant said of the atmosphere heading into Monday’s contest. “But I felt (the belief that Monday would end with a win) too. Trust me, I felt it.”
Arant and her Lady Lakers had reason for optimism against the Lady Mustangs. In two previous meetings this season, not only had Calloway been competitive against them, but they won one of those contests late in the season.
And with McCracken having to fight really hard in Sunday’s semifinal with a Marshall County squad the Lady Lakers had beaten a few days earlier for the Fourth District title, it seemed the pieces were in place for this year’s Class 2A state champions to punch a ticket to the overall state event next week.
However, whether it has been McCracken or the schools that formed this campus several years ago, they all have had a habit of making previous meetings, even ones that they may have lost, seem a distant memory in a regional. Starting in the fourth inning, that history surfaced once again.
After Calloway had held McCracken scoreless through three frames, the Lady Mustang bats suddenly awakened. Zoe Smithson broke the scoring ice with a single to left field, then Rhea-Lee Joiner ripped a double to right-center field for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Lakers responded by having a runner reach third base without a hit in its half of the fourth, but they could not get the run home.
McCracken (29-6) then added two more runs in the fifth on an Ashby Murt single and a wild pitch. Then, the Lady Mustangs tallied 10 in the top half of the sixth, highlighted by a towering three-run home run over the left-field fence by Isabella Story.
That left it 14-0. And with starting pitcher Ally Hutchins having no-hit the Lady Lakers to that point, most fans probably were thinking that was how things would stay.
Instead, Arant watched her troops make a bid to force the game to go the distance. It started with Kylie Stallings drawing a walk, then being advanced to third on a Bailee Grogan groundout and Adison Hicks’ pop-fly that dropped for the Lady Lakers’ first hit in left.
With runners and second and third, Paige Kramer walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Emerson Grogan,who blasted a Hutchins delivery to left-center for a two-run double that put Calloway on the scoreboard.
Kramer then would score on a groundout by starting pitcher Izzy Housden to cut the lead to 14-3. Then the Lady Lakers put two more runners on, but could not bring them home, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
“They still came out and fought in the last inning. I think that shows a lot of character and a lot of heart,. They could have laid down because it was a 14-0 ballgame, but they know that’s not how we do it,” Arant said, adding that her team seemed to lose a bit of steam when its designated player, Carson McReynolds, was forced from the game in the game her foot hit first base awkwardly as she grounded out to end the first inning.
“She’s a very important player for us (playing multiple positions, including bullpen catcher). She’s my all-around and it’s really hard to see any kid get hurt this time of year, in case you move on to the next round.”
McReynolds did not return. Arant said she thinks she sustained a sprained ankle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.