PADUCAH — After dropping their opening game in Fourth District play to Marshall County on Friday night by 22 points, the Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball team returned to action on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Lakers traveled to Paducah to face Community Christian Academy. Head Coach Valerie Waller was excited to see her short-handed team run out to a big lead early and cruise to a 58-16 win.Calloway County opened strong and built a 25 point lead by the end of the first quarter. After outscoring CCA 26-1 in the first stanza the Lady Lakers led at the half by a score of 43-9. Skylar Waller led Calloway County with 21 points, six assists, and seven steals while Elle Carson finished with 17 points, three assists, and seven steals in the rout.Coach Waller was pleased with the effort of her squad.“We came out strong after last night's loss to Marshall,” Waller said. “We pressured early and were able to get a lead. Several players were able to get valuable playing time experience. Addi Schumacher and Madison Futrell both stepped up the past two games to help carry part of the scoring load and we’re going to need them to continue that effort.”Next up for Calloway County is a trip to face Crittenden County on Tuesday, January 19th at 7:30 PM.
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries Jan. 15, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 12, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 14, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 13, 2021
- Online obituaries for Jan. 15, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 11, 2021
- More than 400,000 meals: Nutrition services staff secure food for students during pandemic
- Bucy still manages to stay busy during pandemic
- Foust: Fatal shooting case still under investigation
- Paschall: Calloway COVID shots progress appears on schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.