MURRAY — The 2020-21 version of the Calloway County Lady Lakers will definitely look different from the 2019-20 Calloway County squad. Last year’s Lady Lakers team finished with a 19-12 record and a trip to the regional tournament as the Fourth District runner-up. Leading the way for that team was 6’-1” Charlee Settle who has since moved on to play at Murray State University.
With 5’-4” senior guard, Elle Carson leading the way the young Lady Lakers will have to find a way to replace the all-around production of Settle. Over half of the total points and rebounds from last year’s Calloway team will not be represented on this year’s team.
Head Coach Valerie Waller hopes that her young team can wreak havoc on the defensive end of the floor. Carson is a hard-nosed defender and will help set the tone for Calloway County on that side of the court, as well as being the Lady Laker’s top returning scorer after posting a 10-point per game average last season. Skyler Waller, a 5-6 eighth-grader, will be asked to step up and carry more of the load on the offensive end after putting up a solid eight points per game as a seventh-grader last season.
“We will need to be a defensive team that causes chaos from the coin flip,” Waller said. “We will need to score a lot off our defense this season. We will look to mix it up defensively and get after it from baseline to baseline.”
Carson will help Coach Waller lead a very young team that includes a freshman with no varsity playing experience, six eighth-graders, and a seventh-grader, 5’-7” senior, Kaitlyn Price will join Carson along with Sunny Clark, 5’-7” junior, Addi Schumacher, 5’-5” sophomore, and Carson McReynolds, 5’-10” sophomore in helping guide their young teammates.
“We will be a young team but will bring a lot of experience to the floor with senior Elle Carson leading the reins,” Waller said. “She’s been playing at the varsity level since she was a seventh-grader and has grown into a solid guard who plays gritty defense, can take you off the dribble or pull up for a three. We will also be looking for eighth-grader Skylar Waller to add more offense to the mix this season. She has one season under her belt and will have to help carry more of the ballhandling and offensive load for the team. Junior forward Sunny Clark will be our leader on the inside where she will be asked to clean the boards and battle on the inside defensively. Sunny also has the ability to step away from the basket and shoot the three. Senior Kaitlyn Price, sophomore Carson McReynolds, and seventh-grader Sayler Lowe will be called on to help Sunny on the inside, while eighth-grader Madison Futrell and sophomore Addi Schumacher both have the ability to fill it up from the outside.”
The 2020-21 Lady Lakers open up district play tonight as they face defending district champion Marshall County at home.
