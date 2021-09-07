MURRAY — Visiting Christian County stunned Calloway County’s Lady Lakers with an early goal at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
However, Calloway County eventually righted itself to take command in the second half and cruise to a 5-2 win Monday evening that marked the Lady Lakers’ second win in its last three outings and provide some momentum for tonight’s debut in the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 Tournament.
“We were talking before the match today about,’How good would it be to win (Monday) and set us up for the tournament (tonight)?” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen, whose team moved to 3-6 on the season as it continues to battle COVID-19 protocols that have resulted in her team fielding a different lineup almost every match this season.
“If we can get past that, we might be able to be pretty good. We are moving the ball better and look like we’re finally getting into the groove and playing off each other.”
After a rough start that included a breakaway goal from fleet Lady Colonels forward Autumn Bell and a pretty lob shot from the right side by midfielder Lillian Larkins that left the match tied 2-2 at halftime, Calloway took control in the second half.
Using suffocating offensive pressure, the Lady Lakers kept Christian (1-4-2) backed in its own zone. The payoff was several corner kicks, one of which senior defender Bailey Provine beautifully curved from the left side for the eventual game winner early in the second half.
Rylie Lencki later padded the lead off a Harlee Davis feed for a 4-2 lead, then Provine scored her second goal on a blast from just right of the center of the field off a Schumacher pass. Schumacher had both first half goals as well.
Calloway now heads to Dixon to meet Webster County in tonight’s first match of the 2A event. Kickoff is 6:30 at Webster County High School.
