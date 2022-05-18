DRAFFENVILLE — The question that was hanging over Tuesday’s 4th District Softball Tournament championship game for many fans was “What kind of game would transpire?”
Would it be the 2-0 defensive battle that defending champion Calloway County won early in the season at Lady Marshals Field or would it be the 11-3 surprise Marshall pulled late in the season in Murray that gave the Lady Marshals the top seed in the tournament?
The answer was the former of the choices, and there was even less scoring this time. In fact, one run was all that would be scored and it took until the seventh and final inning for it to happen as Calloway (18-11) defended its title with a 1-0 win on the Lady Marshals’ home field.
“It was a huge win for us ...great win,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, who said she enjoyed the way this game transpired, even though it had to be hard on the fans.
The only run came after Izzy Housden, who was in the process of twirling a masterpiece in the circle, helped her own cause with a leadoff single. Catcher Carson McReynolds followed that with a single of her own and outfielder Bailee Grogan drove home courtesy runner Laila Clark, an eighth grader, with a sacrifice fly.
“It’s good softball,” Arant said of the winning formula. “We were trying to move (her batters) back in the box (against Marshall starter Gracelyn Darnall, who gave up the hits to Housden and McReynolds to start the seventh). We were trying to time her and it took a little longer than we thought it would, but it did happen.
“That’s how softball is supposed to be, low scoring.”
Housden did her part as well. The right-hander was superb, allowing only one hit and striking out seven Lady Marshals. She set the tone by getting strikeouts on five of her first six outs.
“She completely dominated tonight. She threw one of her best games and a what a time for it huh?” Arant said of Housden, who threw 120-plus pitches in Monday night’s pressure-packed 2-1 win over rival Murray High in the first round.
“She was ready to play,and she was throwing harder tonight.”
In recent weeks, and particularly Monday night against Murray High, Housden has been using a high ball out of the strike zone as her money pitch. Tuesday, though, she dropped that height a bit, and caught the Lady Marshals with deliveries at waste-high, even knee-high levels.
“Well, they’ve faced her three times now so you need to mix it up at the end, and she was throwing it harder tonight so we knew she could bring it in closer,” Arant said.
Another factor in the win was some outstanding defense. Marshall (19-15) had a handful of opportunities but could not advance runners past second, with one being erased by a McReynolds throw-out while trying to steal the base and another forced out on a pretty forceout off a grounder to second baseman Ashlynn Bazzell that resulted in a flip to shortstop Preslee Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.