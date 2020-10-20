DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County Lady Lakers volleyball team advanced to the Fourth District championship match on Monday night, defeating the top-seeded Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10) in an exciting back-and-forth match that went to the final and deciding set.
In that last set, Calloway sophomore middle-hitter Gracie Friedrich slammed down the game-winning kill to punctuate the victory for the Lady Lakers (5-5), who defeated Christian Fellowship for the second time this year, completing a sweep on the season.
“I’m so excited,” said an exuberant Laker head coach Lindsey Jones. “This is the first time that we’ve been in a position to go to regionals since I’ve been coaching.
“I think the energy that we had and the will to not lose was the key tonight. Every timeout we were like, ‘We’ve got this. Just settle down, we’re doing fine.’ My two seniors wanted this really bad. They wanted to be able to say that we’d beat CFS twice this year.”
The first set went to Calloway, who jumped out early and looked like they would take it easily, then let the Lady Eagles back in contention before finally finishing 25-23. A majority of Lady Eagle points came on unforced errors by Calloway.
The next set was just the opposite. CFS took the lead early and then let the Lakers creep back in, before winning 25-21. The teams were tied seven times in the set. In the third, the contest was a nail-biter that went down to the end with CFS taking it, 25-23. They knotted each other up nine times in that set.
In the fourth, Calloway regained its earlier form and played with more energy and urgency, taking up to a nine-point lead twice— at 19-10 and 22-13 — and tied the match at two sets apiece, with a set score of 25-19.
CFS had a hard time handling the deliveries of senior setter Maggie Fraher, as her line-drive laser serves helped Calloway jump out early 5-0 in the final set. It was Fraher to whom Jones gave the game ball for the night.
Then, Calloway went on another run with the service of freshman defensive specialist Sayde Lowe, who also led the Lady Lakers’ defensive effort on the night with 39 digs. The tie-breaking set and semifinal match was eventually won 15-10 by Friedrich’s kill.
Junior outside-hitter Adison Hicks was impressive again, leading the Laker offense with 20 kills and junior defensive specialist Kamden Underwood served up the most aces on the team with three.
“We moved the ball around really good tonight, everybody was hitting well, and we had some good luck there at the end,” said Jones.
Calloway will advance to the district finals against the winner of the Murray and Marshall County matchup. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall County’s auxiliary gymnasium.
