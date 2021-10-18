MURRAY — In order for the volleyball seasons of both Calloway County and Murray High to continue past tonight, they will have to negotiate with familiar, as well as strong, foes.
Murray High gets things started in today’s opening round of the 4th District Tournament at Taylor Gymnasium with a 5:30 p.m. match with Marshall County. That will be followed at 7:30 by Calloway facing Christian Fellowship.
Winners advance to next week’s Region 1 Tournament at LaCenter.
Marshall swept Murray High this season, but the Lady Tigers seemed to gain ground in the second meeting of the season in Draffenville. Now, the teams meet again with the season on the line and Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook likes the fact that her team will play this match on its home court.
“We don’t have to travel somewhere else, so that’s really good,” said Westbrook, whose lost the first match with the Lady Marshals — 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 — at Taylor Gym, but played better in the second match at Draffenville, falling 25-20, 25-21, 25-13. “So, hopefully, we can get the girls ready for this game and get them mentally prepared to battle, and I think they will.”
At first glance, the Lady Marshals seem to be one-dimensional, as in middle hitter Halle Langhi, who at 6-2, has a distinct height advantage over most players in western Kentucky. She has used it quite effectively too.
Heading into tonight, Langhi has recorded 330 kills this season, which is an average of 14.3 per game. However, Westbrook said the Lady Marshals have more than just Langhi.
“Marshall is a good team and they’ve got some other strong hitters aside from (Langhi),” she said. “They’re a strong hitting team and they have very good coaching with other parts of the game.”
The Lady Marshals’ 18-5 record this season is second only to Ballard Memorial, who took third in the Kentucky All-A Classic State Tournament and has a 28-5 mark as the Lady Bombers enter postseason play this week.
The Lady Tigers are 9-11, but have shown an ability to score enough points to be dangerous. Outside hitters Jade Oakley and Farris Howard are the big scoring weapons and are capable of 10 or more kills in a match.
Murray High is also coming off a hard-fought loss in four sets Thursday night to Calloway in the second installment this season of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
There, the Lady Lakers (10-8) had to come from nine points down to avoid a fifth set. Now, Calloway makes the very short drive to face a CFS team with whom it split its two games this season, winning on the Lady Eagles’ home court in Briensburg in five sets before CFS won in three sets at Jeffrey.
There was a big difference in both matches. Calloway had their best player heading into the season, senior outside hitter Adison Hicks, in the first match. Then, she suffered a season-ending knee injury a few days later against Marshall in Draffenville.
However, after trying to deal with the loss of Hicks for a few weeks, it appears the Lady Lakers are much more stable. Since the loss to CFS in mid-September, in fact, Calloway has won six of its last eight matches.
Taking up the slack for Hicks at the net has been junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich, who has been strong on both kills and blocks in the late part of the season. Also, after having some serving issues earlier in the season, she was a big reason the Lady Lakers came against Murray High Thursday night as she not only had five aces, but also had several other serves that brought stress to the Lady Tigers.
Senior libero Kamden Underwood has also become one of the leading diggers in the region, with several matches ending with her in the 30s in this category.
However, Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones said it is going to take a huge team effort for her team to advance against tonight against the Lady Eagles (20-13).
“We’re going to have to hit well, all of us have to play smart and we have got to play really good defense,” said Jones, who said she believes her team will comfortable on the home court of its main rival. “We don’t mind playing there. It is a little bit smaller of a gym than we’re used to, but we’ll like being there.
“We don’t have to travel very far, that’s for sure.”
