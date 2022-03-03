MURRAY — After finding a way to avoid elimination against Carlisle County in the first round of the Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament, Calloway County will seek more good fortune tonight.
That is when the 4th District runners-up face 3rd District champion Graves County in the semifinal round set for 6 p.m. at Murray State’s CFSB Center. Calloway (11-15) advanced to tonight with a huge comeback Saturday against 1st District champ Carlisle (21-6) in which the Lady Lakers erased a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime and win, 52-49.
That marked Calloway’s second win of the season against the Lady Comets. In Graves (23-6), the Lady Lakers will be trying to even the season series after dropping a 57-28 decision to the Lady Eagles in December at Mayfield. Back then, the Lady Lakers were still very early in the first season for former Murray High star Maddie Waldrop as head coach and were having big problems with turnovers, particularly against teams that brought heavy full-court defensive pressure.
As the season has progressed, Calloway has improved in that area and will be looking to show how far it has come this season. Graves advanced to tonight’s game with a 69-39 win over Paducah Tilghman on Saturday. The winner advances to the championship game at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.