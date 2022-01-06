MURRAY — The Calloway County High School girls basketball team begins the Kentucky Class 2A Championships Section 1 Basketball Tournament riding a wave of confidence.
The Lady Lakers travel to Union County on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. semifinal matchup with a dangerous 8-2 Hopkins County Central squad.
Lady Lakers Head Coach Maddie Waldrop believes her young team is capable of making a run at a sectional championship.
“It’s very winnable,” Waldrop said. “We just have to limit our turnovers. Our defense has really sharpened. This will be a test for our guards who will rise to the occasion.”
The Lady Lakers throttled Carlisle County Monday night by a score of 58-31 in their final contest before Class 2A sectional tournament play begins. Sayler Lowe pumped in 26 points and added 13 rebounds to lead Calloway, but it was the determination and toughness of Jaycee Crouch that spearheaded a dominant defensive performance for the Lady Lakers in the second half of the game.
Waldrop’s club found itself mired in a sluggish game and down six points at halftime. The Lady Lakers stormed out of the locker room with great defensive intensity as Crouch imposed her will. Calloway shut down Kierra Whitaker and the Carlisle offense, while creating turnovers that led to easy baskets in transition. Crouch was praised by Waldrop after the game for her toughness.
Calloway will need all of the toughness it can muster against a Lady Storm team that features one of the state’s top rebounders and two excellent perimeter players. Mercy Sutton averages 16 rebounds per game to go along with her eight rebounds. Much of the Hopkins Central scoring punch is provided by Emile Jones and Brooklyn Clark. Jones averages 16 points and seven rebounds, while Clark averages 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
Calloway comes in averaging 44 points per game. The Lady Lakers feature Lowe and her 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per game lead the squad. Madison Futrell provides valuable ballhandling and perimeter scoring for the Lady Lakers. Futrell has connected on 38% of her shots from behind the arc.
Addi Schumacher is a capable shooter with deep range, while Reese Settle and Sunny Clark battle aggressively in the paint.
Coach Phillip Cotton’s Hopkins Central squad averages almost 60 points per game. The Lady Storm moved to 8-2 with a 52-42 victory over Webster County in first-round action Tuesday night.
Clark knocked down three shots from deep behind the arc early as the Lady Storm hit five three-pointers in the first quarter. Clark scored 17 points, while Jones managed 11 points to lead Hopkins Central. The Lady Storm ran out to an early 20-8 lead over Webster and never looked back to set up the semifinal match with Calloway.
Union County faces Trigg County in the other semifinal that tips off at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bravettes sport a 6-7 record and earned the right to play in the semifinals with a 58-47 triumph over Paducah Tilghman.
Coach Derek Phillips’ Union team has struggled to make shots this season. The Bravettes mirror Calloway by shooting an identical 37% from the field. The Bravettes have two players averaging double figures. Madison Morris has knocked down 44 percent of her three-point attempts to post a 15 points-per-game average, while Amelia Mackey averages 13 points.
Trigg counters with a 7-5 record and two players of their posting double-figure scoring averages. The Lady Wildcats of Coach Cory Coble feature the only player in the tournament averaging a double-double in Marleigh Reynolds. Reynolds averages 18 points and 11 rebounds per game, while Olivia Noffsinger leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game.
A win over Hopkins Central on Friday night will move Calloway into the championship game on Saturday. The scheduled start time for the sectional championship is 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.