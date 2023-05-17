MURRAY — It took a game and a half, 11 innings and over 3 hours to decide who would be the 4th District Champion in girls’ softball this season, and the Marshall County Lady Marshals won the honor, defeating the Calloway County Lady Lakers 7-4 in an absolute thriller at Lady Tiger Field in Murray Tuesday night. Leaving too many runners in scoring position made the difference in the game for Calloway as they multiple chances to win the game late but just could not capitalize.
In the top of the 11th inning, Marshall County senior outfielder Anna Vasseur lead off the inning with a base hit and reached 2nd base on a sacrifice bunt. Another single from junior outfielder Gracelyn Darnell moved Vasseur to 3rd, and junior utility player Chevelle Henson cleared the bases with a smash double to left-centerfield to give the Marshals the go-ahead runs and all they would need to finish off the Lakers.
Sophomore pitcher Allicen Harris led the Marshals on the mound early, going six innings and giving up only one earned run while striking out seven Lakers, but did let the Lakers jump out to an exciting 3-0 early lead. Calloway junior shortstop Preslee Phillips fired the Lakers out of the gate immediately with a leadoff triple off the right field wall and helped Calloway manufacture the early lead.
Marshall County would tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the 5th inning, but then Calloway pushed back ahead in the bottom half on a 2-out base hit for freshman Hailee Jones to regain the lead 4-3. And a sharp grounder past diving Lakers to left field by Marshal junior infielder Madyson Morton knotted the game up at 4-4.
Nobody would score for the next four innings, however Calloway had multiple chances late to take the lead and capture the championship, including an incredible sequence to end the bottom of the 6th. With the go-ahead run for the Lakers on 3rd base, Phillips smashed a ball all the way to the wall in left and Marshall County junior left fielder Chloe Coursey slammed into the outfield fence but somehow miraculously reeled the ball in an held on through the impact and came up limping, but refused to let the Lakers take the lead.
The Lakers weren’t without their heroics late either, however. In the first extra frame, Calloway sophomore center fielder Bailee Grogan made a diving catch running in for a pop fly to end the inning with bases loaded for the Marshals.
Again, in the bottom of the 9th, the Lakers left the winning-run on 3rd base. They squandered a 2-out triple for Jones, stranding her on 3rd base. They would repeat the tragic theme in the next inning, leaving the winning run on 3rd base.
“It was a great game. The best one of the season,” said Laker Head Coach Kady Arant. “We fought hard and played great defense. Unfortunately, we left too many runners in scoring position and couldn’t get the timely hit. Beating a good team three times in a season is incredibly difficult and tonight Marshall walks away with the win. I’m incredibly proud of my team and hopefully this gives us some momentum going into regionals next week.”
The teams combined for 26 hits in the game, along with spectacular defensive gems scattered throughout the contest, as both teams could leave the field with their head held high because of the classic performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.