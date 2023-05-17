MURRAYIt took a game and a half, 11 innings and over 3 hours to decide who would be the 4th District Champion in girls’ softball this season, and the Marshall County Lady Marshals won the honor, defeating the Calloway County Lady Lakers 7-4 in an absolute thriller at Lady Tiger Field in Murray Tuesday night. Leaving too many runners in scoring position made the difference in the game for Calloway as they multiple chances to win the game late but just could not capitalize.

In the top of the 11th inning, Marshall County senior outfielder Anna Vasseur lead off the inning with a base hit and reached 2nd base on a sacrifice bunt. Another single from junior outfielder Gracelyn Darnell moved Vasseur to 3rd, and junior utility player Chevelle Henson cleared the bases with a smash double to left-centerfield to give the Marshals the go-ahead runs and all they would need to finish off the Lakers.