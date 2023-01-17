JOHN WRIGHT • Sports Editor • jwright@murrayledger.com
MURRAY — Ordinarily, it would be the fact that someone scored 36 points that would be the main topic of conversation for a team’s win in basketball.
And yes, Calloway County Head Coach David Brown used descriptions like “great” and “phenomenal” to describe freshman forward Sayler Lowe’s performance Friday night in a 66-44 win over Caldwell County at Jeffrey Gymnasium. That is only four points shy of the all-time school record for points in a game. She also had 18 rebounds.
However, there was something actually bigger about this win. It was a win, the team’s second of the season, and it came after the Lady Lakers (2-12) had experienced some bigtime heartaches in an 11-game losing skid, many of which came in close losses to some strong teams.
“We really needed it. They’ve been working really hard and we had been really close. Eight of our losses had been by eight points or less, so it’s been one or two-possession ballgames. We’ve been right there,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team was not in that situation Friday, storming out of the starting gate to as much as a 27-point lead.
“We came out and moved the ball and had the intensity on defense and that’s what we can do and it’s about bringing that consistency every night out,” said Brown, whose team, after leading 38-13 about halfway through the second quarter (after leading 27-7 after one quarter) then seemed to bog down on both sides of the ball.
The Lady Tigers (4-11) put together an 8-0 run to go into halftime down 17 points, then cut the lead to 40-24 early in the third quarter before the Lady Lakers restored order and pushed the lead to as many as 26 points —59-33 — about midway through the fourth quarter.
“And that’s been a lot of our struggle this year. We’ll have a quarter or a stretch where things don’t go well and the other team makes a run and we kind of get a little shell shocked,” Brown said, adding that the most important part of Friday was not allowing the Lady Tigers’ momentum to continue.”No it didn’t and that was the good thing for us. When they did make the run, we answered back.
“Tonight, we also came out and told them, ‘Look, don’t over-think it, don’t over-analyze it ... just go play basketball and we were there tonight. We had some good ball movement and we weren’t just being stagnant and when we’re doing that, shots tend to go in a little better for us.”
Along with Lowe’s 36 points, the Lakers had one other player in double figures as guard Jaiden Koch scored 10. However, Brown made sure to say that this was a multi-prong effort as guard Jaycee Crouch hit two 3-pointers for most of her eight points, while reserve guard Olivia Perkins had seven points and five rebounds and reserve guard Gabbi Reyes had three rebounds to go with one point.
Forward AJ Hollowell led Caldwell with 13 points and was followed by guard Ka Myiah Clark with 10.
