MURRAY — All night Tuesday, Calloway County’s girls basketball team seemed to be climbing a mountain against visiting Lyon County at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
After leading early, the Lady Lakers fell behind by as many as 10 points in the second quarter.Then, they would rally to within a few points only to watch the Lady Lyons pull away. It was a pattern that was exhibited a few times, much to the frustration of the Lady Lakers.
So, as the clock entered its final minute, Calloway made one final push. This time, it had the momentum to reach the top as the Lady Lakers scored the last seven points in claiming a 53-47 win.
“We finally figured out how to win in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line,” said Calloway Head Coach Maddie Waldrop, whose team moved to 9-13 on the season with a win over a team that is now 14-13 on the season. “It was a huge win for us. Tonight, we had a great start (leading 6-2 at one point in the opening quarter) but we let them back in it. However, I’m proud with we found a way to finish.
“In all but three or four games this year, we were in very, very close games and we just blew it at the end, so our record doesn’t show how good of a team we really are.”
Waldrop said she was pleased with her team’s defensive play throughout most of the game. The only problem was Lyon’s offensive rebounding as the Lady Lyons were given second, third, even fourth chances at times. However, they did not take full advantage of those opportunities, scoring only seven points.
That was a big reason their lead never reached double digits in the second half as the Lady Lakers, behind six of forward Sayler Lowe’s game-high 18 points and eight of guard Madison Futrell’s 16 points, managed to go to the fourth quarter trailing only 36-34.
Lyon grabbed as much as a five-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Lakers stayed in contact, setting up the dramatic finish. After Lyon’s Ella Defew gave her team a 47-46 lead with a 1-of-2 trip at the foul line with 50.9 seconds left, guard Addi Schumacher nailed a 3-pointer from out front to give the Lady Lakers a 49-47 lead with about 30 seconds left.
Futrell then stole the ball after Lyon had crossed the time line and forward Reese Settle hit two free throws to up the lead to 51-47 with 21.4 seconds left. Then, forward Carson McReynolds grabbed a big defensive rebound off a Lyon miss and gave the ball to Futrell, who iced the win with two more charity tosses.
Waldrop said the plan was not for Schumacher to go for the lead with a trey.
“I know, but thank goodness she did!” the coach said. “I knew they’d eventually have to double (Lowe) and that produced shots for Reese, Addi and Madison and you see what they did with Addi having 10, Reese seven and Madison 16. When you’ve got more than just Sayler scoring, our team is hard to beat.”
