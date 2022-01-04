MURRAY — The Calloway County girls basketball team welcomed Carlisle County to Jeffrey Gymnasium Monday night for what appeared to be an even matchup on paper.
Calloway trailed by six points at the half but stormed out of the locker room and took complete control of the game behind 26 points and 13 rebounds from Sayler Lowe en route to a 58-31 shellacking of the Lady Comets.
Carlisle (7-4) opened in a 2-3 zone but it did not appear to phase Calloway (5-6). Madison Futrell found Addi Schumacher on the left wing with a skip pass on Calloway’s first possession of the game. When Schumacher calmly stepped into a 3-pointer and knocked it down, the Lady Lakers seemed to have already solved the Carlisle defense.
The Lady Comets stymied the Calloway offense for the rest of the first quarter, though. The Lady Lakers would not score again for more than five minutes of game time as they fell behind 11-3. When the first quarter ended, Calloway had only managed to make four out of their 16 field goal attempts.
The Lady Lakers’ struggles on the offensive end of the floor got even worse in the second stanza. The shooting woes continued as Calloway shot 18% from the field and turned the ball over eight times.
Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s squad only found themselves down six — 20-14 — at the half, thanks to its ability to hold Carlisle to 22% from the field while forcing seven turnovers. But things looked bleak to many of the Calloway faithful.
An unlikely hero guided Waldrop’s squad out of the locker room and imposed her will on the game. The two teams traded baskets on their respective opening possessions of the second half. That’s when Jaycee Crouch stepped into the void.
Crouch buried a deep 3-pointer from the left wing just over a minute into the third quarter. That shot from behind the arc started a 21-3 Calloway scoring barrage that would turn a six-point deficit into a 12-point lead at 37-25 as the quarter came to an end.
Crouch only scored five points but her defensive intensity changed the energy level of her Calloway team. The diminutive Crouch harassed Kierra Whitaker of Carlisle into missed shots and errant passes throughout the second half. Whitaker got to the basket at will on her way to 11 first-half points as she made five out of her nine shots in the first half. Whitaker finished with 18 points for the game but committed seven of the Lady Comets’ 19 turnovers. Her performance earned her a rousing ovation from her teammates and the home as she left the court.
Waldrop had high praise for Crouch after the game.
“I’ve been Jaycee Crouch’s worst nightmare this last week,” Waldrop said. “And she accepted the challenge tonight. She was the reason we won this game. She is 5’0 of pure toughness and I think everyone saw a glimpse of what she is capable of tonight.”
Calloway went on to annihilate a solid team in the fourth quarter. The defensive determination and desire of Calloway forced Carlisle into mistake after mistake as the Lady Lakers finished off the Lady Comets 58-31. With the win, Calloway County moves to 5-6 on the season as they prepare for the Kentucky 2A Championship.
