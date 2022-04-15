DIXON — Calloway County's hopes of defending its Kentucky Class 2A softball state title stayed alive in a big way Friday.
The Lady Lakers dominated Hopkins County Central Friday afternoon, 17-2, in a game that ended after four innings. Calloway will now play in Saturday's title game at Webster County High School in Dixon.
Calloway opened the game with four runs in the first inning before breaking the game open with 11 runs in the second frame. The Lady Lakers (10-3-1) went scoreless in the third inning before putting two more runs on the scoreboard in the fourth. Hop Central (1-7) scored once in the second and once in the fourth to account for its run production.
Calloway owned a 16-3 edge in hits. Emerson Grogan got the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and only two walks.
Two Lady Lakers had three RBIs in the game as Bailee Grogan as 4-for-4 with a triple and a double and four runs scored and Preslee Phillips was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Also ending with multiple hits were Emerson Grogan (2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored), Carson McReynolds (2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored), Madison Morris (2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored) and Mattie Overby (2-for-3 with a run scored). Emerson Herndon also was 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
