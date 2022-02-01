PARIS, Tenn. — Host Henry County brought a stifling defense to the court Monday night for its girls basketball tilt with Calloway County.
The Lady Patriots did not allow their guests to crack double digits on the scoreboard until the third quarter in a 57-21 win at Gamlin Gymnasium in Paris, Tennessee.
Calloway (6-12) had problems from the start, scoring five points in the opening quarter, then could only muster four in the second stanza. By the halftime break, the Lady Patriots (14-8) were firmly in command of a 25-9 lead.
That lead then grew exponentially in the third quarter as the Lady Patriots allowed Calloway to score only four more points. Meanwhile, Henry’s offense was moving into a higher gear as a 21-point outburst left the home team in possession of a 46-13 lead, heading to the fourth quarter.
That was where the Lady Lakers had their best offensive output with eight points as the Lady Patriots cruised to the win.
Guard Harlee Veazey led the Lady Patriots with a game-high 18 points as she was 6-of-7 from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 on 3-point tries. She also grabbed five rebounds.
Backing Veazey were center Charly Hutson with 12 points and guard Mary Raye Smith with 10 points Henry connected on 54% of its shots from the field.
Calloway was led in scoring by forward Sunny Clark and guard Jaiden Koch, both of whom had four points. The Lady Lakers ended the night 7-of-28 from the field (25%), while committing 22 turnovers.
