LA CENTER — Calloway County began its softball season with a 7-2 win Thursday over Ballard Memorial at LaCenter.
The Lady Lakers, last year’s Region 1 runners-up and Kentucky Class 2A state champions saw the Lady Bombers take an early 1-0 lead but that was the last time Calloway trailed. The Lady Lakers a run in the second inning and two runs in the third to establish control of things. Then, the Lady Lakers finished off Ballard with a run in the fifth, two more in the sixth and final tally in the seventh.
Izzy Housden struck out 10 Lady Bombers in getting the complete-game win in the circle.
Emerson Grogan was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, while Housden helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bailee Grogan was 2-for-4 with a double, while Reese Settle was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Laynee Houk was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. n
