BARDWELL — Calloway County started its 2021 volleyball season Monday night with a four-set victory at Carlisle County.
Every set was hard-fought only two of them being decided with the winning team having the minimum 25 points. The Lady Lakers won the first set by a 28-26 score, then won the second set, 25-17.
However, the Lady Comets showed that they were not interested in going away easily as they managed to extend the match by winning the third set, 29-27.
The Lady Lakers, though, were able to close out the match in the fourth set, edging their way to a 25-22 win.
Adison Hicks had a huge night for Calloway, recording 16 kills. She also scored points for the Lady Lakers with seven service aces, while also contributing 15 digs on the defensive side.
Kamden Underwood had a big night as well, finishing with 17 digs, while scoring two points of her own on aces. Lydia Bell was second on the team Monday with nine kills but she was responsible for 20 additional points as she had the assist on 20 of the Lady Lakers’ kills.
Lillie Thorn had six kills and also was busy passing the ball as she ended with 16 assists, while she had five service aces. Thorn also had 18 digs for the Lady Lakers.
Calloway will look to go to 2-0 on the season tonight when it travels to Cadiz for a meeting with Trigg County. That match is scheduled for 7.
