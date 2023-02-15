MURRAY — The last home game for any basketball team is a special occasion.

However, for the Calloway County Lady Lakers Tuesday night, it had extra special meaning as a team consisting of mainly underclassmen tried to win one for a senior ... who could not play. Forward Carson McReynolds was injured Friday night in a loss at Marshall County, so her teammates had to fight for her, and they did, beating a tough Mayfield team, 57-47, at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

Tags

Recommended for you