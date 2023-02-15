MURRAY — The last home game for any basketball team is a special occasion.
However, for the Calloway County Lady Lakers Tuesday night, it had extra special meaning as a team consisting of mainly underclassmen tried to win one for a senior ... who could not play. Forward Carson McReynolds was injured Friday night in a loss at Marshall County, so her teammates had to fight for her, and they did, beating a tough Mayfield team, 57-47, at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“We are (playing for McReynolds) and when you lose a senior like Carson, you can’t replace that, not as a player and especially not as a person, so this was about lifting up your teammate,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team (winner of four of its last six games in climbing to 8-17 on the season, while Mayfield fell to 15-9) played its second game without McReynolds, who sustained a knee injury in the opening seconds Friday night at Draffenville. She will have an MRI performed sometime today.
However, like Monday night’s resounding knockout win at Lyon County, those underclassmen made big impacts. It started, of course, with reliable forward Sayler Lowe, who had 29 points and 20 rebounds in Monday’s 80-47 blowout of Lyon. Tuesday, she had 20 points and 14 boards.
However, like Monday night, a new scoring threat made a big splash as well as pint-sized guard Jaycee Crouch was hitting well from 3-point range, draining a blazing-hot six of eight attempts to repeat her production from Monday of 19 points. Four of those came in a first half that saw the Lady Lakers lead 31-19 at halftime after sprinting to a 15-0 lead with Crouch hitting three of her bombs in the opening frame.
“She has caught fire at the right time of the year,” Brown said of Crouch, who now will provide another player for opponents to have to watch, along with Lowe and guard Jaiden Koch, who has become Lowe’s main scoring partner and had 10 points Tuesday night before fouling out. “Jaycee came back from a concussion earlier in the year and she was out a few times due to protocols with that but it looks like she’s finally founding back into her game and game speed like we thought she could be.”
Still, Mayfield did not go quietly as the Lady Cardinals’ full-court press defense caused a myriad of turnovers for the Lady Lakers in the second half and helped trim the lead to only seven points with about three minutes remaining, after Lowe’s bucket gave Calloway a 48-33 edge early in the final quarter.
Calloway held firm, though, to get the win. Senior guard Addi Schumacher said goodbye to The Jeff with four points, while Raylee and Lexi McClure both had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.