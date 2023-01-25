MURRAY — Against one of the best girls basketball teams in Region 1, Calloway County’s defense was good enough to pull an upset Tuesday night.
The problem was, while the Lady Lakers were frustrating a high-powered Graves County team with that defense, they were not scoring enough points to have a chance to win. And while the Lady Eagles could never show their true power, Calloway’s inability to score was the difference in Graves’ 45-34 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“I thought (guards Jaycee Crouch and Jaiden Koch) both had a lot of shots go everywhere but in the basket and would think that the law of averages is going to work itself on that,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team fell to 3-15 on the season, while Graves moved to 17-4. “But we did come after them tonight and we were able to disrupt them a bit.”
Graves appeared to land a fatal punch late in the first quarter when its trapping press defense caused two turnovers that led to baskets and a 10-3 lead. However, the Lady Lakers stayed close, thanks to some strong rebound work that limited the Lady Eagles to only one shot. A steal and layup from guard Jaycee Crouch had the Lady Lakers within 15-11 and that was followed by a Carson McReynolds jumper that cut the lead to only 15-13 but Graves scored the final five points of the second quarter to head to halftime up 20-13.
In the third quarter, Graves upped the lead to 32-22 on a 3-pointer from guard Morgan Alexander (one of the few players able to score effectively with 22 points) but the Lady Eagles could not increase that edge and went to the fourth quarter only up eight points. Alexander then answered a McReynolds basket with another bomb that gave Graves breathing room at 35-26. Calloway would trim the lead to as little as five points toward the middle of the final quarter and gave itself numerous chances to pull closer but never could get the key basket to make the Lady Eagles feel pressure.
Forward Carly Riley — 6’2” — provided height issues for the Lady Lakers and, while only scoring three points, had 15 rebounds. Calloway’s main weapon — forward Sayler Lowe — had 16 points and five rebounds, while Koch had 10 points. McReynolds had four points but also had eight boards.
Graves only hit 25% (12-of-47) of its shots from the field, but the Lady Lakers, while making a higher percentage (32% on 14-of-44 shooting), were shooting blanks from 3-point range, ending 2-of-19 (11%), even though they were getting good looks most of the game.
The Lady Eagles also did not let their shooting woes from the field carry over to the foul line as they ended the night 16-of-22, while the Lady Lakers could not make nearly as many trips to the stripe, ending 4-of-6.
