MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers played host to the Lady Marshals of Marshall County on Friday in the final regular-season district game for both teams.
Calloway could not build on a solid first quarter and fell to the visiting Lady Marshals 52-28.
Calloway’s defense kept it in the game early. Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s young squad (8-13, 3-3 in 4th District play) limited Marshall (15-8, 6-0 district) to only three field goals and an 0-for-3 effort from behind the 3-point line in the first quarter. Addi Schumacher buried a deep three to give the Lady Lakers their only lead of the game halfway through the opening frame at 3-2.
Calloway’s six first-quarter turnovers kept them from building a lead with their quality defensive performance. Neither team could create any separation and the game remained a one-possession affair throughout the quarter. Madison Futrell connected on a runner with three seconds remaining to pull the Lady Lakers within one point at 10-9.
Marshall opened the second quarter by scoring the first five points to move their lead out to six. Futrell then followed her own miss to pull the Lady Lakers within 15-11 halfway through the frame. That was as close as Calloway would get. The Lady Marshals closed the first half on a 12-2 run. Skylar Waller buried a triple as part of her game-high 17 points to take stake Marshall to a 27-13 lead at halftime.
It may not have been evident on the scoreboard but Calloway showed significant improvement over their performance in the first matchup with the Lady Marshals. The Lady Lakers did a much better job of breaking the vaunted Marshall full-court press but struggled to make shots. Calloway managed to connect on nine field-goal attempts for the game.
The Marshall lead grew to 21 points late in the third quarter when Halle Langhi knocked down a three-pointer. Langhi posted a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds) for the Lady Marshals, while Calloway’s Sayler Lowe and Sunny Clark battled with her in the paint all night. Lowe (an eighth-grader) finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Lakers held Jada Driver to only three points after Driver pumped in 21 points as the Lady Marshals ran away from Calloway County early in the first matchup between the district foes.
“As ugly as tonight looked,” Waldrop said, “I thought we looked better than the first time we played them. I just need us to keep making strides forward. Districts are around the corner and it’s going to come down who wants it the most and who is going to be coachable.”
