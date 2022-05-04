MURRAY — This year’s Calloway County softball team has its “usual suspects.”
It still has pitcher Izzy Housden, who was masterful in Tuesday’s 4th District matchup with crosstown rival Murray High, resulting in a 3-0 win for the Lady Lakers at Lady Tiger Field. It still has several big hitters, even without who would have been Region 1’s top returning player, Murray State signee Adison Hicks.
It also has depth, and that was displayed Tuesday as the very youngest players on the Calloway roster made some of the biggest plays, allowing the Lady Lakers (15-6-1) to remain undefeated — 3-0 — in district play. Murray High (6-10) remains winless in district play at 0-3.
Seventh grader Emerson Herndon and freshman Bailee Grogan both had key moments as Herndon was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Grogan was 1-for-2 and scored a run.
“That’s kind of the theme with us. We have different kids step up at anytime, and they just play great as a team,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant. focusing on Herndon. “It’s so amazing that she’s a seventh grader. I mean, she’s 12! That’s huge.
“But I think I’m very proud of the fact that they all play like they practice, and that’s part of our job, as coaches, as it is (to instruct and prepare the players) and to not overplay it and it’s really good to see them be calm and play well.”
Another “usual suspect” — shortstop Preslee Phillips was her usual self. She opened the game with a triple and scored on Herndon’s single. Phillips would end the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Grogan walked to start the second and, after being moved to second base on a Reese Settle sacrifice bunt. That set the stage for another seventh grader as Ashlynn Bazzel had what amounted to a swinging bunt result in an infield single that led to a Lady Tiger error, allowing Grogan to score the second run.
Then, after Phillips singled inthe fifth and stole second, it was Herndon again, sending a fly ball that dropped in right field to give Calloway a 3-0 edge.
That would be all the Lady Lakers would need, too, because Housden kept inducing the Lady Tigers to swing at balls out of the strike zone. Housden ended the game with 13 strikeouts, having allowed only three hits.
“She dominated that game,” Arant said of Housden. “It just her hitting her spots and setting up the strikeout pitch (usually high and out of the strike zone). We talked very much about hitting our spots and expanding the zone and she did exactly what the gameplan said.”
Murray High did have chances. In its half of the first, Kylie Chapman doubled and Marlee Riddle walked but nothing came of the threat. Murray High also had its leadoff batters reach base in the fifth and sixth innings but those opportunities were quickly erased, mainly because of strikeouts.
So, even though the Lady Tigers were more competitive against the Lady Lakers Tuesday, they felt as if they let an opportunity elude them.
“We just didn’t have our bats going as our hitters were not listening to what the coaches were telling them how to correct some of the issues we were having in the batter’s box,” said Murray High Head Coach Kimberly Pidcock. “I think we have a young group but so do they and I genuinely think that Calloway wanted it more.”
Murray High pitcher Chapman was much better Tuesday than she had been in the first meeting, going the distance while striking out seven hitters and allowing seven hits.
