MAYFIELD — Fourth District champion Calloway County had to work quite a bit harder than it did in its Region 1 Softball Tournament opener, but it was strong enough to handle a Hickman County team.
Izzy Housden scattered five hits in going the distance as the Lady Lakers generated enough offense to defeat the First District champions by a 5-2 score Sunday afternoon at Graves County High School. The win was Calloway’s third in as many meetings with Hickman this season.
Calloway (26-10) opened the regional Saturday by knocking out Second District runner-up Paducah Tilghman, 11-0, in six innings. Sunday’s win sent Calloway to the region title game for the first time since 2011, when the Lady Lakers won the tournament and came within one win of playing in the state title game in Owensboro.
The win was Housden’s 15th in the circle this season, the most for a Calloway pitcher since the afore-mentioned 2011 campaign. Housden’s ERA of 1.68 is also the lowest for a Lady Laker hurler since 2011. She struck out seven batters Sunday.
Calloway did not generate a lot of offense with five hits on Sunday. However, it made them count. Paige Kramer inflicted the most damage, going 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double, which proved to be the only extra base hit of the day for Calloway. She also scored a run.
Adison Hicks was 1-for-2 in the game and drew two big walks that allowed her to score two key runs. Bailee Grogan was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Housden helped her cause by going 1-for-3 with an RBI, which was also the case for Carson McReynolds.
Calloway won the first contest this season with Hickman by a 6-1 score in the Lady Falcon Invitational at Clinton, then edged Hickman (21-11) by only a 2-0 score later that season, also at Clinton. n
