Calloway County's Jaiden Koch Koch (with ball) scored the first five points of Friday night's win over Webster County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  As bad as Calloway County looked in its season-opening loss Tuesday night to Livingston Central, it looked as good Friday against last year’s Region 2 girls basketball runner-up program.

The Lady Lakers, who could not buy a basket Tuesday, burned the nets three nights later in a surprising 59-28 knockout of Webster County at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Calloway activated a running clock for the rest of the game during the third quarter after building the lead to at least 35 points.