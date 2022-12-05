MURRAY — As bad as Calloway County looked in its season-opening loss Tuesday night to Livingston Central, it looked as good Friday against last year’s Region 2 girls basketball runner-up program.
The Lady Lakers, who could not buy a basket Tuesday, burned the nets three nights later in a surprising 59-28 knockout of Webster County at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Calloway activated a running clock for the rest of the game during the third quarter after building the lead to at least 35 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.