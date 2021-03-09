WHITESVILLE — Calloway County finished its girls basketball regular season Saturday with a win at Trinity Whitesville, 61-44.
After a long drive from Murray, the Lady Lakers came out slow, falling behind 11-2, but an increase in defensive intensity helped close the gap to one point to end the first quarter. The Lady Lakers then forced 3 turnovers in the final 53 seconds before halftime to go on a 6-0 run that resulted in the lead.
Calloway then began finding the bottom of the basket with more consistency in the third quarter, taking a 36-25 lead into the fourth quarter, aided by five more Trinity turnovers. That led to a fourth quarter in which Trinity decided to make Calloway win the game at the foul line. The Lady Lakers were up to the task, going 21-for-24 in pulling away for the win.
Skylar Waller was 14-for-15 in that sequence, while Elle Carson was 6-for-6 as well. The Lady Lakers were led in scoring by Waller, who had 25 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Sayler Lowe had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Carson added 14 points and 3 assists. Sunny Clark had 5 points. Addi Schumacher and Madison Futrell added 2 points and 1 point respectfully. The Lady Lakers finished the regular season 17-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.