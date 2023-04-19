MURRAY — Thanks, in large part, to some key injuries, Calloway County entered a key 4th District softball matchup Tuesday with visiting Marshall County in a most unusual and frustrating position.
The Lady Lakers had lost their last seven games, and things did not appear promising for that streak to be broken in the first inning against a Lady Marshals team bent on revenge after being the Calloway’s last victim a few weeks ago in Draffenville.
Leadoff hitter and baserunning dynamo Preslee Phillips sustained a knee injury in a collision with a runner at second base and the effects became apparent when she could not score on a hit after Marshall took an early lead. But this day would be different.
Calloway shook off the bad vibes. The Lady Lakers made plays. They hit the ball, and they won — 3-2 on a run produced by a critical throwing error in the bottom sixth inning.
“We needed to catch a little break and break up this slump,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team went from the dumps to joyful delirious on a day its record improved to 5-8, as well as 3-0 in district play, while Marshall dropped to 11-9 overall and 2-2 in the district. However, she admitted that the district part of this story was not the most important.
“It’s been a hard two weeks and you have to really focus on the fact that, if we do what we can do and play the way we’re supposed to play, we’re still a very good team. We just have to believe in ourselves. Games like this are what can turn a season around and they still have the second half of the season. It’s in their hands. They just have to take it.”
After the Lady Marshals scored a run in each of the first two innings, Calloway tied it with a two-out burst in the bottom of the third. Carson McReynolds double down the right-field line was followed by an Ashlynn Bazzell down the opposite line to cut the lead in half. Then, Emerson Grogan’s single up the middle plated Bazzell, creating a brand new game at that point.
Grogan later would toss three innings of one-hit ball, getting a huge play from third baseman Bazzell on a smash off the bat of Marshall’s Chevelle Henson to end a potential scoring rally in the sixth.
Fittingly, Bazzell, whose injury seemed to put the Lady Laker defense in disarray the past few weeks, started the bottom half of the sixth with a single off the glove of Marshall pitcher Allicen Harris (outstanding Tuesday with 12 strikeouts while allowing five hits). Bazzell then stole second and headed to third on a bunt from teammate Emily French, one of several good bunts the Lady Lakers executed in this game.
French reached base and Bazzell rounded third and put herself in a hot-box between third and home. The throw to third was off line, allowing Bazzell to race home with the eventual winning run, that should have been an insurance run if not for Phillips’ injury preventing her from scoring on a McReynolds single up the middle in the first.
Phillips, though, would have the last laugh. First, she was able to make a catch on a pop fly to the left of second base, stepping over the base no less, risking a trip. Then, she gloved the final pop fly of the game to seal the win.
