Bazzell vs. Marshall

Calloway County's Ashlynn Bazzell tries to go to right field during an at-bat Tuesday against Marshall County in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Thanks, in large part, to some key injuries, Calloway County entered a key 4th District softball matchup Tuesday with visiting Marshall County in a most unusual and frustrating position.

The Lady Lakers had lost their last seven games, and things did not appear promising for that streak to be broken in the first inning against a Lady Marshals team bent on revenge after being the Calloway’s last victim a few weeks ago in Draffenville.

Tags

Recommended for you